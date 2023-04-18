Lexi Rodgers, of the Kilsyth Cobras, is ineligible for the tournament. “Complex situation to evaluate” says the Australian federation. But there are more and more cases of trans athletes excluded from competitions

After swimming, rugby and athletics, basketball too. And so the circle of female competitions for transgender athletes continues to close. At least in Australia, where the local federation has excluded the player Lexi Rodgers who wanted to participate in a semi-pro championship with the Kilsyth Cobras team. But the veto has arrived. In reality, a “complex to evaluate” decision according to the Australian federal leaders who prefer to advance by evaluating each individual case from time to time, without generalizing. However, this is a new sporting dilemma in a society where genders and genders are no longer unanimously considered binary and/or definitive.

comprehension — Rodgers’ exclusion was decided after a consultation with a committee of experts that included a federal doctor and a sports doctor: “As a governing body – specified the Australian Federbasket – we recognize the fact that we are still on the path of education and of understanding. To help us build the bigger picture, Lexi will provide us with commentary and advice drawn from her experience.” In short, there is a willingness on the part of Basketball Australia to broaden the comparison, given that “the balance between inclusion, fairness and competition in sport will always be a difficult field to face”. See also Global debate on the participation of trans women in women's sport

cases — Up to now, the Equipe also points out, the problem mainly concerns transgenders who were born men and became women, given that in the reverse cases the problem had never been raised, considering that they could not benefit from particular advantages in men’s competitions. Chris Mosier thus qualified for the Duathlon World Championships in 2016, while Schuyler Bailar swam for Harvard for four years, in NCAA. Where instead the case of Lia Thomas, university champion, last year has become an intrigue. Soon after, the International Swimming Federation banned transgender athletes from competing, like World Rugby the year before. All this after the IOC left the field free to each international federation, following the Tokyo Games where, among other things, the New Zealand and transgender weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard, had qualified first.

testosterone — Last month, the International Athletics Federation tightened the rules for transgender athletes, such as South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya, to participate in women’s competitions. The aim is to “protect the women’s category,” specified World Athletics. Everything revolves around the testosterone rate which must remain below the threshold of 2.5 nmol/L for 24 months. Half of the previous level of 5 nmol/L for six months. And the new regulation applies to all disciplines and no longer just to running events up to 400 meters per mile (1609 metres). See also Pelé, "failing is part of life": harsh message from grandson who denounced abandonment

transphobia — In any case, the problem is bound to spread to people who consider themselves non-binary, like Quinn who not only dropped the name, but also won Olympic gold in Japan with Canada’s women’s national soccer team. Or like Jacob Caswell who won the last New York marathon in two hours and 45′, in the specific category. The risk, however, is that the debate slips into transphobia, as a denunciation to theTeam Sandra Forgues, Olympic canoe champion in Atlanta 1996, but still from Wilfrid. “I hope Basketball Australia will understand that this is not the end of my career as an athlete and that it will not miss the opportunity to demonstrate its values ​​in the future, because I am sad at the potential message that this decision sends to trans people,” Rodgers commented. and of different gender identities from the rest of the world”.

April 18 – 3pm

See also River is excited about the return of two players who were champions with Marcelo Gallardo © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Australia #player #excluded #basketball #championship #transgender