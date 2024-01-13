The arrival of Messi to Inter Miami revolutionized the scope of the club one hundred percent, which was already the best known in the MLS worldwide due to who is the boss, a figure on and off the field like David Beckham, although , the signing of the player trained at La Masía has caused sporting interest in the team from the south of the United States to grow more and more.
It is clear that everything in the club revolves around Leo, which is why the sports area has given him, from the placement of a coach, one hundred percent of its confidence to the arrival of his former teammates in Barcelona and personal friends, last year. last, Busquets and Jordi Alba, this year Luis Suárez. But, the assembly of the Inter Miami squad for next season has not finished and another old acquaintance with a culé past is on the list of options.
Goal reports that Inter Miami is interested in the possible signing of Coutinho. The 31-year-old player is on loan at Al-Duhail in Qatar, but the owner of his card is Aston Villa. Reports claim that the Brazilian does not live happily in the Middle East, he is tired of his lifestyle and that is why this winter he is considering ending his loan. Thus, the Miami team could move to bring the playmaker into its ranks as the fifth star, since 'pipe' has an excellent relationship with all the former Barcelona players, especially with Luis Suárez.
