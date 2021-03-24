Bizarri Albano had no luck at Real Madrid. In 1996 he signed for Racing de Avellaneda and his good performances earned him Lorenzo Sanz hiring him in 1999. He barely had minutes, among other things because he ran into Illgner and Casillas. He went to Valladolid, where he played six seasons at a good level. Photo:

Diogo It belongs to a time when Florentino went into a tailspin with his decisions until he got off the boat in 2006. Diogo came from River Plate. He always left the locker room with his mate in hand, but on the pitch he never showed signs of being the player he was supposed to be. Especially because of how Madrid had defined him in the statement in which he announced his signing: “One of the most consolidated young values ​​in world football. Fixed in his team and in River Plate, with just twenty years he has taken over the right back , although his technical quality makes him a versatile player who can occupy different positions on the pitch ”. Photo:

Woodgate After arriving and being unemployed for more than a year due to his constant injuries, he made his debut against Athletic with the bad luck of scoring an own goal and being sent off. Woodgate was, in any case, one of the most promising centers in Europe when Florentino’s Madrid signed him for 18 million euros from Leeds. “I know how Bale feels, I lived a nightmare at Madrid,” the central defender recently said in an exclusive interview on AS. Photo:

Spasic He was a rocky Yugoslav central defender, but with a low waist. The Camp Nou came to chant his name after an own goal was scored. The game was tied. He played 22 games in 90-91, before spending a happy season at Osasuna, no less pressure than at Real Madrid.



Coentrao A shame, because he also pointed out good manners. Every minute he played cost Madrid more than 50,000 euros. Each minute!. And he has not played more than 32% of the possible ones since he arrived at the entity. And that the first two seasons, with Mourinho, if he had very good performances in Madrid. So much so, that he was a starter ahead of Marcelo in important games. He still has one year left on his contract. Photo:

Gravensen Probably the strangest player to have passed through the ranks of Madrid. He did not want to medicate when he was injured by a strange belief. He joked without taste in front of his companions. One of his previous team, Everton, had his genitals resting on his head during a preparatory session. In the field, he kept yelling at his teammates, it didn’t matter if they were galactic. If Madrid would be adrift in that 2005-06 when Madrid played more than 40 games. Photo:

Pablo Garcia It came in the same package as Diogo, but this one for five million euros and from Osasuna. Also always with the mate in hand, the Uruguayan was surpassed by Madrid, or reached a team that was very difficult to lead. He stayed from 2005 to 2008 before going on loan to Celta and Murcia to finally finish his career in Greece. Photo:

Faubert Another unsolved mystery. Madrid, at the time of Ramón Calderón, paid 1.5 million for his loan to West Ham. A band man was needed and they saw the solution in French. I was totally off point. The first day he arrived he already visited the Txistu. He fell asleep once on the bench… He only played 60 minutes in the Madrid shirt. Now he continues his professional career in Indonesia. Photo:

Elvir baljic Born in Sarajevo. Bosnian. Lorenzo Sanz put his eyes on him when he was playing for the Turkish Fenerbahce and paid for him more than 2,500 million of the old pesetas (15 million euros). He was on loan at Rayo with which he formed an attack partner with Bolo (Bolo and Baljic). But there was also Bolic. But they will be amazed to learn that Baljic is now triumphing in the world of melodic song in his country, Julio Iglesias style.



Cassano Antonio Cassano arrived in the 2006 winter market, with the intention of making a good second part of the season to be able to go to the World Cup in Germany. He signed for six and a half seasons, but he was barely 18 months in which he participated in just 29 games scoring four goals. He drew more attention for his life off the pitch than on it. Years later he would admit it: “I would have deserved to be killed-It was unbearable.” Photo:

Drenthe Madrid paid 14 million euros to Feyenoord for this eccentric left winger who in Madrid ended up playing most of the time as a winger. It was because just before arriving at Madrid, Schuster saw him win the U19 European Championship playing in that position with the Netherlands. And broke it. But in Madrid it was a bluff. The occasion that he failed against Barcelona after a great gallop is still well remembered. This was from Ramón Calderón. After a tour of different teams, he has found a place in what has always been his great passion… Rap. Photo:

