There are a number of factors that can increase your chances of developing high blood pressure. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person with high blood pressure may not notice any symptoms at all, but may be aware of the health consequences of high blood pressure, ranging from organ damage to health problems. Others, such as heart disease, according to Eat This Not That.

Smoking, living with a lot of stress, and eating the wrong foods can cause a myriad of health problems for people with high blood pressure. Nutritionists recommend that a number of common wrong habits be avoided, which helps easily avoid the risks of high blood pressure, as follows:

Potassium deficiency

Leaving an essential nutrient in the diet spells disaster in the long run. “Foods rich in potassium combined with a low-sodium diet can help lower blood pressure. Eat 8 to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, including potatoes, root vegetables and beans,” says dietitian Maria Rodriguez, noting that the American Heart Association “She recommends eating up to 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day.”

Eat processed foods

On the other hand, excessive consumption of one type of food can have disastrous results on blood pressure. Processed foods “typically contain much more sodium than minimally processed alternatives. For example, prepared or canned soups have higher levels of sodium than homemade soups,” says dietitian Iliana Kaidanian, explaining that when relying on foods Made for convenience or time constraints, total per capita sodium consumption per day can rise very quickly to massive levels.”

Takeaway

“It’s impossible to tell,” Kaidanian says [كميات] added sodium to takeaway meals or in restaurants.” Kaidanian advises that you should consider and give priority to “homemade food as much as possible or consider reducing the number of times you eat out per week,” explaining that one slice of pizza can contain up to the recommended amount. of sodium for an entire day.

Not reading the nutritional facts

Kaidanian recommends reading the list of ingredients listed on each food package, stressing the necessity of this step and citing that it is not possible to buy shoes without knowing their size, and also it is not possible to buy canned food without knowing the amount of sodium and salt it contains.

fried food

“Fried foods are closely associated with high blood pressure,” says dietitian Trista Best. “There are two main reasons for high blood pressure with fried foods. The first is that they contain saturated and trans fats, which leads to weight gain, which can contribute to high blood pressure because the heart is working harder to pump blood through a greater mass. Weight also increases blood pressure.” The excess puts pressure on the kidneys, which are a vital organ in regulating blood pressure. The second is that fried foods are high in sodium.”

Lack of healthy fats

Dietitian Katie Tomashko advises that if a person needs to keep their blood pressure low, there is no need to eliminate fats entirely, “because healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation and blood vessel-constricting compounds (known as oxilibins) in the body.” “

Excessive salt

“Salt contains sodium which is the main contributor to heart disease and high blood pressure,” says nutrition expert David Brendan. “So, if a person has high blood pressure, they should control their salt intake immediately. Avoid including foods that contain a high amount.” of salt in the daily diet.”