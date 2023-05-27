What is happening to Alejandro Sanz? That is what the millions of fans of the Madrid singer are asking themselves, after having read the message that the artist wrote this morning on his official Twitter profile, and which he later also spread through a story on Instagram. “I’m not well. I don’t know if this is of any use but I want to say it.” With these words he started a writing made up of several phrases with which he opened up to his followers, but without revealing the reason that is leading him to go through this pothole.

«I am sad and tired. In case someone else believes that there must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night, “he assured, in a clear and powerful argument about mental health, then assuring that despite everything he will not stray from the spotlights. “I’m working to make it go away. I’ll get to the stage and something inside will tell me what to do. But sometimes I don’t even want to be. Literally. Just to be honest. For not entering the useless noise. I know there are people who feel this way. If it works for you, I feel the same, “he concluded.

I’m not well. I don’t know if this is of any use but I want to say it. I am sad and tired. In case someone else believes that there must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night. I’m working to make it go away… I’ll get to the stage and something inside me… – Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) May 26, 2023

A publication with which, in addition to being honest, he has taken the opportunity to extend a virtual hug to those who are also going through a difficult time. The composer, who from the beginning has opened up through his music, seeks to be a support for those who struggle daily to find inner peace and mental stability, encouraging to a certain extent to let out what is it takes inside to find itself better.

The publication of the author of ‘Corazón partío’ has gone viral and is generating a barrage of messages of encouragement after showing himself to be more vulnerable than ever. And it is that nothing suggested that he was going through a bad period since just two months ago he visited ‘El Hormiguero’ and was talkative and funny throughout the program. Many of the messages of support were written from Mexico, where he also has a huge legion of followers. A support association for cancer patients, Red Nose AC, encouraged him to think of his family and his loved ones. “The love conquers all. Remember, it is the strength of the heart », they wrote to him, in relation to another of his famous songs. «Give yourself your time and find yourself again, we love you».

The British pianist living in Spain, James Rhodes, was one of the many well-known faces who responded to Alejandro Sanz, assuring that he perfectly understood the situation he was going through. “There are always clouds. They pass, often very slowly, but they do. They are temporary. Never forget that you are the whole sky, inconceivably vast and permanent, capable of witnessing them come and go. We love you very much », he declared.