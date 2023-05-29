Dubai (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the Dubai Police General Command is hosting the World Police Summit 2024 from the 5th to the 7th of March 2024, in the center of Dubai. The global trade fair, with the participation of more than 100 international police leaders, more than 170 exhibiting companies, speakers and experts representing more than 109 countries, exchanging information, experiences and best practices in approximately 140 sessions.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that the Global Police Summit, over a period of two years, contributed to directing the course of global police work towards more organized, accurate and professional frameworks in the face of organized crime, and enabled police leaders, experts and workers in law enforcement agencies to see More comprehensive and integrated aspects of new policing trends and challenges in a rapidly changing world.

His Excellency added, “The Global Police Summit today in Dubai serves as an information security platform that feeds police agencies and law enforcement agencies with best practices and the latest technologies and developments, in order to enhance capabilities to confront crime, which is witnessing changes in its methods according to the changes brought about by both globalization and digitization alike. and forcefully imposed it on the global crime scene. Police work today is no longer isolated from the successive developments facing other sectors as well.

He stressed that the summit, which is held every year under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, witnesses security meetings between international police leaders and law enforcement agencies at the local, regional and international levels, to enhance communication with governments and policy makers, and discuss the main priorities that shape the future of security services. the police. In addition to reading and researching the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security in the face of the growing and multiple threats, including the growth of international criminal networks and cross-border cybercrime.

In turn, Major General Dr. Abdul Qudous Abdul Razzaq Al-Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs, confirmed that the World Police Summit is the first event in the world that brings together elite leaders of police, security and international law enforcement agencies and their experts in one place, for cooperation and exchange of information and the latest developments in the field. Related areas, and discussing the most prominent global challenges in combating crime, and ways to enhance safety. He added that the summit contributes to strengthening the forward-looking vision of the Dubai Police and consolidating its innovative capabilities to face challenges in the field of security work, and also gives other police agencies an opportunity to enhance knowledge and information exchange on innovative criminal methods, so that the police agencies are fully prepared and ready to take urgent and immediate measures, in addition to this. Establishing international partnerships to ensure the provision of integrated security solutions to confront and reduce international crimes, and to enhance access to best practices in which organizations join forces to face the accelerating challenges.

security minds

Brigadier General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Leadership, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Police Summit, confirmed that the summit achieved a global presence, and succeeded in being a pioneering police platform in which specialized security minds meet, and a global center for discussing issues affecting the security of societies, especially With its allocation to an international exhibition that highlights the most prominent digital and technological tools and artificial intelligence systems that support anti-crime operations everywhere.

He added, “Criminal methods are changing today at a rapid pace, influenced by the massive development imposed by the revolution in communications and information networks, in addition to the frightening power of artificial intelligence systems, so that it has become difficult to maintain privacy and the security of personal and institutional information. Based on this, it has become necessary for police and security agencies in all countries of the world to develop innovative work mechanisms based on the latest technology, strengthen international relations and partnerships in the field of combating organized crime, exchange information and knowledge, and employ all capabilities to support the security system. In its fight against intercontinental crimes.