Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Emirati youth, the ceiling of their unlimited dreams, pushes them forward to accomplish many, many things. Here they are today, and after their involvement in the “Climate Ambassadors” program. They aspire to represent the UAE in international forums in general, and the Climate Conference “COP28” in particular, which is to be held in Dubai Expo City in The period from November 30 to December 12 of this year, as climate ambassadors.

The result of the UAE’s world-leading experience in empowering youth with climate change issues, including the “Climate Ambassadors” program, which resulted in participating students from various universities in the country expressing their wishes to represent their countries in international forums, after the program’s contribution to activating their role, presence and participation, and investing in their abilities And their creative energies in discovering and presenting ideas that contribute to reducing the causes and consequences of climate change, and placing them within the decision-making process for solutions, by involving them in a simulated way of the climate ambassadors’ discussion session, in which they play the role of ambassadors of a particular country, and get to know the aspects of the impact of climate change on it, This is followed by a brainstorming process to search with the ambassadors of other countries for the best possible solutions to combat climate change, after which they eventually draw the necessary action plans to achieve the solutions, and negotiate among themselves to reach a final agreement on their adoption.

“Al-Ittihad” sheds light on the results achieved by university students after their participation in the “Climate Ambassadors” program, which was launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with the Expo Schools Programme. They have many information and skills that enable them to participate in any international forum and highlight the bright image of the UAE in front of the world.

The beginning was with Sheikha Al-Shaafar, a university student, who confirmed the great benefit behind her participation in the “Climate Ambassadors” program that was held in Expo City recently, as she is now looking forward to joining the “climate change diplomacy” by representing her country in the Conference of the States Parties to the Convention The United Nations on Climate Change, which the UAE will host in Dubai Expo City at the end of this year (COP28), thanks to the experiences and skills it gained, as well as communication with many students of different universities participating in the program and exchanging opinions among them, as the program was based on the participants playing roles during it. They are ambassadors of different countries, to learn about the effects of climate change such as global warming and its causes such as carbon emissions, to cooperate with other participating ambassadors to find solutions together, and then to formulate an integrated action plan to be shared with a group of university students.

Al-Shaafar confirmed that she now has many skills through her participation in the “Climate Ambassadors Program” that was held at Expo Dubai and the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Conference “COP27”, and that she can participate in any international forum and highlight the bright and honorable image of the United Arab Emirates to the world, as he provided her with The program also provides valuable information about the nature of discussions and negotiations that take place between countries participating in climate conferences.

Brainstorm

In turn, Saleh Al Shamsi, a university student, confirmed that the program was full of science and culture on the issue of global climate change, and carbon emissions and greenhouse gases cause a rise in the Earth’s temperature, which added a lot of knowledge to him, methods of debate and dialogue, and how to deal with the presentation of ideas in a smooth manner, pointing out He pointed out that the “Climate Ambassadors” program contributed to his acquaintance with other students from various universities in the country and to communicate with them in his daily life, as this issue was important and useful to him, in addition to that, he benefited from the program at the hands of professional trainers.

He pointed out that he benefited from the information presented in the program, given that it explains the extent of the danger of climate change to countries and its negative repercussions on humans and the environment together, as the information was very advanced, and what increased him was greater knowledge and skill in the field of climate change, whose negative effects are now appearing at the international and humanitarian levels. Pointing out that the “Climate Ambassadors” program has instilled in him a future ambition represented in representing his mother country, the UAE, on climate change in international forums in general and the climate conference in Dubai Expo City “COP28” in particular, as he is keen to continue acquiring many skills in terms of dealing and forming positive impressions. towards his generation.

Armed with knowledge and awareness

Mustafa al-Dabbagh, a Saudi university student, says that many university students of various nationalities residing in the UAE have benefited from the program, which shows the keenness of those in charge of the program to educate the younger generation without looking at their races and nationalities, which increases their arming with knowledge and awareness, which makes them They are able to contribute to finding solutions related to the climate issue, which may appear in their home countries, pointing out that his participation in the program was beneficial, which encouraged him to continue enrolling in the upcoming courses of the program, in order to acquire more information and skills on climate change.

He stressed that his participation in a program specialized in a very important issue, not only at the level of the UAE, but also in the countries of the whole world, is the first, as he benefited greatly from the ideas presented in the “Climate Ambassadors” program, and now he has an information stock on climate change, indicating his desire to participate in the new courses. from the program.

For her part, Maitha Al-Bannai, a university student, pointed out that those in charge of the “Climate Ambassadors” program were keen to involve students from various universities in the country, to allow them to represent a country as its ambassadors, and to express their opinions and ideas about one of the most important causes of climate change in it, represented by carbon emissions and their solutions, and bring them to the conclusion that solutions to these emissions are not suitable in all countries of the world, as each country differs from others due to its different environmental nature, and the program also helped them develop their skills, which is what actually happened, stressing that they acquired many skills Expressing her views and ideas on the issue of emissions in front of many of her peers, students from various universities in the country, in addition to promoting a vision she took upon herself, represented by the responsibility to protect the environment and the climate together by educating those around her about its importance. Al-Bannai indicated that she plans to benefit from the skills and experiences she gained through her participation in the Climate Ambassadors Program in Expo City and the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Conference «COP27» in her life, whether on the professional or personal level, pointing out that her wish lies in representing her country as a climate ambassador, where She will be keen to participate in new ways of presenting herself and her initiative in her international engagements.

Primary etiologies

In turn, Mira Issa, a university student, confirmed that her participation for the first time in a program whose main focus is climate change contributed to identifying one of the main causes of this crisis that all countries of the world are suffering from, which are carbon emissions and greenhouse gases and their cause of global warming, as he added The Climate Ambassadors Program has a lot of information and ways to review issues related to climate change, in addition to allowing it to get to know fellow students from various universities in the country and communicate with them on an ongoing basis.

She pointed out that one of her future plans is to transfer what she learned in the “Climate Ambassadors” program to her peers at the university and its social environment, noting that she aspires to honor the UAE by participating in the activities of the climate conference “COP28” on her country’s soil next November.

Enhance communication

For her part, Maitha Al-Hammadi, a university student, confirmed that the “Climate Ambassadors” program opened up more practical horizons for her than her expectations, as she discovered herself in a large number of skills that she was not aware of before. Discussion and dialogue with university students from different emirates of the country – According to her saying – he added to her a lot of informational experiences related to climate change and its negative repercussions on the environment, people, the economy and all issues related to it, explaining that she aspires to represent her country, the UAE as an ambassador for the climate, as she is now able to serve the UAE and represent it honorably in all international forums. Al-Hammadi pointed out that participation in the program removed her fear barrier, which made her feel more courageous when presenting her ideas and opinions on carbon emissions in front of a group of participants. Curbing carbon emissions and greenhouse gases is difficult to implement on the ground in all countries of the world, as each country is characterized by different environmental, climatic and economic advantages from other countries, which calls for the application of effective solutions to reduce carbon emissions, depending on the environment of countries and their economic and climatic nature.

outputs and plans

To find out the objectives of the “Climate Ambassadors” program, its outputs and future plans, Issa Al Hashemi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, explained that the launch of the “Climate Ambassadors” program, which is organized by the Ministry in cooperation with the Expo Program For schools, it comes within the framework of the ministry’s continuous endeavor to raise students and youth’s awareness of the issue of climate change and sustainability, and also comes within the framework of their involvement in the atmosphere of the Conference of the Parties «COP28» organized by the UAE from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City. The program provides school students in the UAE with a good opportunity to get a close look at the discussions and negotiations taking place between the countries participating in the Conference of the Parties, with a vision that takes responsibility for protecting the environment and preparing the new generation of leaders in the field of environmental and climate action.

He said: “The program was launched on February 20 at Expo City Dubai, and was able to present the experience of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in a unique educational atmosphere, during which students played roles in which they are ambassadors of different countries, to learn about the effects of climate change, and to cooperate with other student ambassadors to find solutions.” together, and then drafting an integrated action plan to be shared with the school group, stressing that the conclusion of the program will be at the end of the “COP28” conference.

On the most important topics raised by the “Climate Ambassadors” to the participating students, Al-Hashemi said: “The program provides a variety of topics and discussions that enrich the students’ experience and enhance their level of awareness of the most important global environmental issues, including discussing carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, clean energy and its uses, Food security and its relationship to climate change, in addition to the damages and losses resulting from natural disasters, and the issue of environmental health and climate change.

Expansion and development

Marjan Faraidooni, Head of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in this important program, which includes school and university students from all over the country, based on our common belief in the importance of instilling principles and ideas related to sustainability and preserving the environment in The minds of the students, and here comes the importance of giving them the opportunity to see closely the discussions and negotiations that take place between the delegations of the countries participating in the Conference of the Parties «COP28».

Feridouni pointed out that the program’s achievement of great success led to its expansion and development to university students as well, as the first climate ambassadors session was organized for university students in April of this year, and work is currently underway to address many universities in the country to participate in the program.

Regarding the total number of students who benefited from the program, Feridouni indicated that about 940 male and female students, and 75 male and female teachers, from 29 different schools across the UAE have benefited from the program since its launch last February until now. As for university students, 30 male and female students have benefited from it so far. From 6 universities who attended the last session of the “Climate Ambassadors” program, stressing at the same time that the program seeks to continue and expand by inviting more university students during the coming period, and that it will continue to organize educational and training sessions for all students until the start of the Conference of the Parties “COP28” in November next.

And the Head of Education and Culture at Dubai Expo City confirmed that the “Climate Ambassadors” program is keen to document all sessions in detail, especially with regard to discussions, ideas, initiatives and proposed action plans put forward by students in each session, and work will be done to prepare a comprehensive report to share with the Ministry of Climate Change. environment, participating schools and universities.