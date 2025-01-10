The Utrera theater, which has been a silent witness to some of the best voices that the world of flamenco has given in recent decades, has become an authentic temple of compás to pay tribute to Antonio Peña Otero, known as El Cuchara de Utrera. A beautiful act of tribute that has come to this artist from Utrera a few days after just celebrating his birthday and no less than 95 years.

The tribute that was preceded by great expectation, to the point that tickets sold out in a few minutes after going on sale. Nobody wanted to miss the tribute to an artist who He started singing when he was 11 years old.who never abandoned his profession as a slaughterer at the Utrera Municipal Slaughterhouse and who was in charge of introducing many artists from Utrera to the festival circuits of the province. That is why the Utrerano theater presented the appearance typical of great occasions, with a packed house and with the public eager to listen to the great artists that were announced on the poster.

An event that began with a painting by artists from Utrera, among which Manuel Amaya and Manuel de Angustias stood out. There was also space for Los Morancos to show the love they have for Utrera and its artists, dedicating some nice words to El Cuchara and even starting with bulerías on stage. They were responsible for starring in the nicest moments of a long night with their usual humor full of everyday situations.

Present at the tribute was Luis Ybarra, director of the Seville Flamenco Biennial, who spoke to assure that “today we are celebrating living memory and for me there is nothing greater and more important in flamenco. I am sure that when they pass 20 or 30 years “We are going to remember tonight.”









For its part, Alberto Garcia Reyesdirector of ABC de Sevilla, addressed Cuchara, stating that «you have witnessed several golden ages of flamenco. He has always sung with the little boat in his hand and with the Virgin of Consolación in his handkerchief,” while remembering how El Cuchara is the friend of another unrepeatable character, such as Curro Romero.

Singer figures paid tribute to Antonio Peña Otero, El Cuchara de Utrera

Aurora Vargas, José Mercé accompanied by Tomatito and José Valencia, among others, were present at this emotional event

AF



Also present at this event was Cristóbal Ortega, director of the Andalusian Flamenco Institute, who maintains a very close connection with Utrera and recalled how he met El Cuchara and his family in 2014, preparing a show for La Bienal. Ortega remembered Sofía Suárezgreat-granddaughter dancer of El Cuchara and who could not be present at the tribute since she was performing at the Nimes Flamenco Festival in the cast of the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía

A night that gained more and more flamenco intensity, in which the voices of Argentina, Rafael de Utrera, José Valencia, José Mercé and Aurora Vargas. The Jerez singer was accompanied by Tomatito’s guitar, while after almost three hours of pure flamenco, the event ended with a vibrant end to the party in which numerous artists participated, and in which even El Cuchara made an appearance at the stage.

Los Morancos were in charge of putting the nice note in an event that registered a real full audience



af





A tribute worthy of a unique characterwitness to an era that has passed away, but that is still very much alive in the hearts of many lovers of the world of flamenco.