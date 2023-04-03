Death of little 4-year-old Alessia Nigel: autopsy performed on the body, but you have to wait 90 days for the complete report

On Saturday 1 April, the coroner performed an autopsy on the little girl’s body Alessia Nigel, the 4-year-old girl who died in hospital after being admitted for a very high fever. Investigators are working to reconstruct exactly what happened to her.

All the investigations of the case are underway to understand what led to the death of the child and above all if the doctors could have Do more since his arrival at the hospital.

The events took place at 6 in the morning Wednesday 29 March. The family of Romanian origins lives in the municipality of Sambucalocated in the province of Agrigento.

In the previous days he had a high fever, which on that occasion he didn’t want to know about DESCEND. Her parents were alarmed and given the serious situation of her daughter, they decided to take her urgently to the hospital emergency room Paul John II.

Once here, the ER doctors gave her a first-aid care of the case. In the end they ordered his hospitalization in the Pediatrics ward, for the additional ones check.

In the following hours, unfortunately, the conditions of the child are never improve. Unfortunately until his heartbreaking death, the doctors were unable to do anything more for save her life.

The autopsy performed on the body of little Alessia Nigel

On Saturday 1 April, the coroner carried out the autopsy on the body, in the morgue of the Sambuca cemetery. But to get the full results, the family will still have to wait 90 days. In the funeral manifesto his parents wrote:

You’ve gone away, but we haven’t really lost you. Now you are close to the Lord and shine in the light of God.

For now, as a necessary act, the investigators have decided to register 6 doctors in the register of suspects in order to proceed with the investigations. The funeral of the little girl is scheduled for today, Monday 3rd April.