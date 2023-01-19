The death of José Luis Mendoza was felt this Wednesday in all areas of the Region of Murcia. Numerous political, religious, sports and educational personalities wanted to express their condolences through social networks and on the Los Jerónimos campus the flags were flown at half mast as a sign of mourning.

The president of the Community,

Fernando Lopez MirasHe remembered Mendoza as “a good person”, a “brave and honest” man. “I will always remember his strength, perseverance and drive to defend what he believed in,” he said.

The head of the regional Executive highlighted the “immense work” of José Luis Mendoza to “launch, consolidate and bring to the top the project of the UCAM, one of the most established and prestigious institutions of our land, and decisive for the development of the Region throughout this century.

In this sense, López Miras valued “the enormous contribution” of the UCAM both “for the humanistic and scientific training of thousands of Murcians and for regional educational and economic growth”, as well as “in the sports field, making the UCAM a an international benchmark”.

The Government delegate in the Region of Murcia,

Jose Velez, felt «the death of José Luis Mendoza, with whom he had a beautiful friendship. My deepest condolences to his family, especially his children and his wife María Dolores ».

Through her Twitter profile, the

Regional Assembly He expressed “his deepest condolences” for the loss of the president of the UCAM. The Vox deputy for the Region of Murcia,

Luis Gestoso, described Mendoza as a “friend, fervent Catholic, successful businessman and fighter like few others against the ideological dictatorship of the left and defender of the Church above all things.” «His friends John Paul II and Ratzinger are already waiting for him in heaven. Pray for him», he asked.

For her part, the deputy

Ana Martinz Vidal He assured that Mendoza did “a magnificent job for the promotion of training and sports at a regional, national and international level.” Also the mayor of Murcia,

Jose Antonio Serrano, regretted his death and conveyed his condolences to “his family and friends.” The councilor of Cartagena,

Noelia Arroyoalso wanted to say goodbye to a “Cartagenero from Calle del Alto” who became “one of the biggest sports patrons in the country.”

The senator and former Minister of Education

Violante Thomas He remembered him as “a brave and enterprising man who leaves a great cultural, educational and sports legacy.”

Nicolas Gonzalvez Gallegodirector of the Institute of Credit and Finance of the Region of Murcia (Icref), referred to the deceased as “promoter of a great teaching, research and sports work at an international level.”

“More than a friend, a brother, a believer”



The Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena,

Jose Manuel Lorca Plansjoined the pain for the death of “more than a friend, a brother, a believer, a witness to God’s love, who wanted to spend doing good.”

Delivery of the distinction of the Order of San Gregorio Magno to the president of the UCAM and consultant of the Pontifical Council for the Family. /



VICENTE VICENS/ AGM



Very involved with Holy Week, Mendoza received the thanks of the

Superior Council of Brotherhoods of Murcia, Jose Ignacio Sanchez. «It is a very important loss for Murcia and for its Holy Week for everything it has done for it. With him, two international Holy Week congresses were organized in my Murcia and whenever we have needed it we have had his collaboration », he highlighted. The

Cartagena Brotherhood of the ‘Californios’ also did the same. «The Association of San Juan Evangelista expresses its deepest condolences on the death of José Luis Mendoza. We send our condolences to family and friends,” they said. Likewise, the

Marraja Brotherhood He joined the condolences: “May Jesus Nazareno and the Blessed Virgin of Mercy, whose bearer he was, welcome him into his eternal rest.”

The employer

Croem He felt the loss of “a great businessman who carried the name of the Region of Murcia throughout the world with the UCAM.” Your president,

Jose Maria Albarracin, who wanted to highlight Mendoza’s “goodness, his capacity, his tenacity and his good work.” For Albarracín, José Luis Mendoza «has marked an era in the Region. He has been a true bulwark for the creation of the first private university in the Region. And, of course, an endearing person at all levels. We are very sorry for his loss, we are going to collect his legacy, which will undoubtedly mark the future of the entire university system, and from which we have a lot to learn. Rest in peace. My best memory for his figure, for his person and for his entire family ». Also the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena

(COEC) valued his work at the head of the educational entity: “A determined entrepreneur, he launched the largest private university created in the region.”

he biochemist Juan Carlos Izpisua greets the president of the San Antonio Catholic University, José Luis Mendoza. /



Javier Carrion / AGM



Many were the professors of the UCAM who also expressed their condolences for his death, among them the president of the Municipal Board of the Central-East District of Murcia,

Lawrence Thomas. «Jose Luis Mendoza had a dream. By fulfilling it, he managed to make me fulfill mine to teach in the best possible place. Thank you president. You leave your legacy in good hands,” he said.

“He gave himself body and soul for our sport”



The world of sport also showed its public affection for the president of the UCAM. «Deeply devastated by the death of my friend José Luis Mendoza. A great person leaves us who gave himself body and soul for our sport and above all for our athletes”, thanked the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee,

Alexander White. «A visionary full of kindness and with a huge heart who revolutionized education and sports in Spain. We will honor your legacy. Always with us. Rest in peace, brother », he finished.

the swimmer

Mireia Belmonte He was “very sad” about the death. The Olympic champion remembered him as “a person very close and very dear to me. I only have words of gratitude for everything she has done for the athletes of our country ».

Good words also had, for his part, the president of the Spanish Handball Federation,

Paco Blazquez. «Sad day for our country, after receiving the news of the death of José Luis Mendoza. His unconditional support opened the door for many elite athletes to continue their university training. He leaves a good friend. He rest in peace ».

The

Basketball Federation from the Region of Murcia sent his “support, encouragement and condolences to the family, friends, UCAM and UCAM Murcia CB”, a message to which the cyclist joined

Alejandro Valverdewho communicated his “condolences to the entire UCAM family for the loss of its president José Luis Mendoza, an example of support for sport in all its modalities and categories.”

The

Athletics Federation from the Region of Murcia stressed that “Mendoza has been a key figure in promoting sport, paying special attention to athletics.” “From the

Real Murcia We convey our condolences to the UCAM family,” the Grana club, UCAM’s greatest rival in the capital of the Region, also assured.