For years, before the Taliban seized power and the Afghan economy collapsed, Jamila and her four children had clung to the edge of survival. After her husband died trying to cross the border into Iran, she and her children moved to a camp for displaced persons in northwest Afghanistan and relied on aid organizations.

A group brought him oil, flour and rice, food that prevented his family from starving. Another gave his children pens and notebooks, the only supplies they had in elementary school. A third vaccinated them against measles, polio and other diseases.

But when Jamila tried to organize an emergency food package in late December, the aid worker interrupted her, explaining that the organization had suspended its operations: the Afghan government last month banned women from working in most groups. local and international aid agencies, causing many to suspend their work. Jamila’s blood ran to her feet.

“If they don’t allow it, we will starve to death,” said Jamila, 27, who uses a single name like many women in rural Afghanistan.

For many women and girls who had faced increasing restrictions under the new government—including being barred from many jobs, high schools, universities, and public parks—the new edict eliminated one of the few remaining avenues to employment and public life. Given the conservative system that existed in Afghanistan even before the Taliban took power in 2021 and expanded the strictest traditions, aid groups had relied on female workers to reach other women and their families, who were often segregated. from any contact with outside men.

Now, amid a worsening malnutrition and health care crisis, many aid groups say the ban on these workers has made it nearly impossible for them to work in the country. Those organizations described the move as a “red line” that violates humanitarian principles and which, if upheld, could permanently shut down their operations in Afghanistan.

The result is likely to be millions of Afghans without critical help during the harsh winter months. A record two-thirds of the population — or 28.3 million Afghans — are expected to require some form of humanitarian assistance this year as a country-wide famine crisis looms, according to United Nations estimates.

Afghan officials have urged the resumption of aid programs but have also indicated that the top leadership of the Taliban administration is unwilling to reverse the edict.

Afghan officials have said the ban does not directly apply to the United Nations — one of the last Western entities to maintain a presence in Afghanistan. Still, most UN aid agencies work with non-profit organizations to run their operations and have now suspended their programs.

Many international donors also require that women make up at least half of the people an aid organization reaches in order to receive funding. For women, the effects of the ban and suspension of benefits have been devastating.

The situation “is a disaster,” said Abeda Mosavi, an employee of the Norwegian Refugee Council who works with Afghan widows. “I don’t know how well the Taliban understood the role of women in aid organizations and the crises women will face.”

Habiba Akbari, who works for Afghan Aid, a British group, has spent the past four years dodging sporadic fighting between the Western-backed government and Taliban forces to travel between his hometown in Badakhshan province and his university in the city of Kunduz. .

Akbari graduated last year — just before the Taliban banned women from attending university — and got a job with the aid group. Her monthly salary of 30 thousand afghanis, about 350 dollars, she supported her seven siblings and her parents after her older sister and main provider for her family was fired from her position as fiscal. But now, her job has been suspended—and any hope she had for her future has been dashed.

“The Taliban are burying us alive,” Akbari said.

Isabella Kwai contributed reporting to this article.

By: Christina Goldbaum and Najim Rahim