ADNEC Group and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced the launch of the innovation platform during the activities of the World Media Congress, which will be held from 15 to 17 November.
The platform hosts a group of the world’s most prominent emerging companies in the fields of technology, media and content industry, displaying their products and services in front of the most important bodies and institutions in the global media sector. The platform highlights the latest innovations and technical developments in the media sector worldwide.
The World Media Congress is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and is organized by ADNEC Group and the Emirates News Agency, and includes a busy agenda that includes a specialized exhibition and conference focusing on the latest developments and discussing the future prospects for the media sector at the global level. the scientist.
The global event provides many opportunities for various media organizations to discuss and discuss the possibility of establishing partnerships and collaborative projects that can enhance the sector’s growth and ensure its long-term sustainability, as well as the continued provision of influential, reliable and highly credible content.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with promising startups that are keen to innovate their products using the latest scientific and technical tools, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
The program provides numerous opportunities for dialogue with content providers and news site operators in emerging markets. The event also invited some of the best startup accelerators in the world.
His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM” and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the World Media Congress, said that the participants in the innovation platform activities have a unique opportunity to benefit from the experiences of the best accelerators of start-ups and investors in the world, noting that the initiative provides a valuable opportunity to bring in the latest Technical solutions to the region.
He added: “While the region is working to develop its public and private media sector, this event provides us with a unique opportunity to contribute to providing the sector with the best emerging technology solutions and to pioneer efforts to invest new technologies, such as virtual reality, in order to improve the services of transmitting news and entertainment content to the public. We are pleased to receive our guests in The innovation platform that will present many new ideas that will shape the future of the media sector.
Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of the ADNEC Group, said: The group is reviewing, in the first session of the World Media Congress, many areas and advantages that reflect the leading position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global center for innovation and a destination for innovators from all over the world.
He added that the innovation platform highlights the latest findings of the most important emerging companies around the world, especially companies that contribute to pushing the sector towards further growth in the future. The initiative also witnesses the introduction of many new ideas, plans and projects, as well as advanced technologies.
The World Media Congress hosts a global platform that allows buyers and sellers to meet, exchange ideas, communicate, conduct business and explore new products, solutions and technologies, with more than 150 specialized companies from the media and production sector, providing an ideal opportunity to advance the media sector in the region and the world.
This global event will also witness the holding of the World Media Congress, the first of its kind in the Middle East, under the title Shaping the Future of the Media Sector. The three-day conference focuses on shaping the future of the sector by uniting efforts, exchanging innovative ideas and advanced technical solutions. It also provides a unique platform that highlights the role of media in the Middle East and pushes the development of the sector by reaching global audiences, supporting the achievement of innovative visions and establishing cooperation relations. .
To register to attend the Global Media Congress, please visit the following link (https://globalmediacongress.ae/en/).
