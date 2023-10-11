Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, headed the country’s delegation to attend the 70th session of the WHO Regional Meeting for the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo, in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adnoham, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, and representatives of member states.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, renewed his invitation to member states of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, to attend the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting in Expo City Dubai in the period between November 30 to December 12 of this year, to consolidate its leading position globally thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, by extending bridges of partnership and cooperation with the international community, especially in the field of sustainable development and climate action.

During the meeting, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais pointed out that the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties has designated, for the first time in its history, a Health Day, which will fall on December 3, 2023, where health ministers from most countries of the world will meet to exchange ideas, opinions and experiences and develop future plans by mobilizing global efforts to address… to the repercussions of climate change, ensuring food security, health, and sanitation facilities for all, ensuring that health is at the heart of climate discussions, and mobilizing efforts to build fair and climate-resilient health systems.

His Excellency added: “It is important to strengthen the health response to climate change, as the increase in heat waves and the spread of infectious diseases pose an increasing threat to the health of individuals and communities, which confirms the importance of establishing health systems capable of withstanding the effects of climate change, and this meeting will be a platform.” “The countries of the region work with the countries of the world to reduce climate change and its impact on health.”

His Excellency explained that the topic of health comes within one of the pillars of the conference’s action plan, which is to focus on human health and improving the quality of life and livelihoods, all of which contribute to strengthening and balancing climate action and the health response to its changes, as the increase in heat waves and the spread of infectious diseases pose an increasing threat to the health of individuals and communities. This emphasizes the importance of establishing health systems capable of withstanding the effects of climate change, by uniting the world’s efforts around an action plan that ensures health for all.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, also thanked the UAE’s leadership for designating a health day at COP28. He praised the state’s efforts to host this important event. In his speech, he stressed the importance of the participation of health ministers of member states in the Regional Committee on Health Day, as we look forward to issuing a declaration to indicate that health is an essential part of climate change. He also stressed that we should all work together to build resilient health systems to combat health challenges and ensure the achievement of sustainable development goals.

During the meeting of the regional subcommittee on polio eradication and response to its outbreaks, which is chaired by His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, in partnership with His Excellency Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari, Minister of Health in the State of Qatar. The attendees praised the efforts and initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in combating polio in Pakistan through the Emirati project in cooperation with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

His Excellency Al Owais pointed out that the great success achieved by the UAE’s polio vaccination campaign is due to the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as the campaign began in 2014 by targeting three million children in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reaching The number reaches 17 million children targeted in 2022.

illnesses

During the regional meeting, many topics related to health in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and the world were discussed, including: treating non-communicable diseases in emergencies, enhancing public health preparedness for mass gatherings in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, climate change, health and environment, and the health workforce in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. And lessons learned from “Covid-19”.