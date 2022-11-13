

Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The global website Goal revealed the older stars who will participate with their national teams in the 2022 World Cup, which begins on November 20.

The site identified a list of 7 players who are the oldest, including two players from Brazil, two players from Portugal, and one player each from Japan, Canada and the Netherlands. The list also includes two goalkeepers, 3 defenders, a defensive midfielder and one striker.

The list was topped by defender Atiba Hutchinson, a player from Turkey’s Besiktas and one of the old cadres of the Canadian national team since 2003, and who has been playing for the Turkish club since 2013.

Hutchinson is currently 39 years and 9 months old, the oldest in the 2022 World Cup.

In second place comes another defender, Pepe, the star of Portugal and Porto and the former defender of Real Madrid, at the age of 39 years and 8 months, and his long experience enables him to make the difference with his country.

In third place is Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima of France’s Strasbourg, with 39 years and 8 months, a few days behind Pepe, who is the most experienced player in the Japan national team.

And fourth in the standings is the Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, the former Barcelona player, who is 39 years and 6 months old, and has proven in recent months with his Mexican club, UNAM Pumas, that he may represent an addition to the “samba” team.

And fifth in the standings, Dutch goalkeeper Rimko Pasfer, player of Ajax Amsterdam, is 39 years and one month old.

The sixth in the ranking is the center of the Brazilian defense Thiago Silva, the Chelsea player, who is 38 years and two months old.

The Portuguese star “The Legend” concludes the “Top 7” list, at the age of 37 years and 9 months.

The site said that the Qatar World Cup is the last World Cup in which these players participate, unless any of them have another opinion?

