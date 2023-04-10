The 2023 MotoGP season kicked off with the Portuguese GP in Portimao, which turns 75 this year. The motorcycling world championship was in fact born in 1949 (until 1939 there was the European championship, won in its last edition of the premier class by Dorino Serafini on a Gilera 500 4-cylinder compressor) and celebrated its three quarters of a century life with the revolution of the Sprint Race, the new Saturday afternoon race, at half distance, designed to boost TV ratings and restore popularity to the discipline. To celebrate 75 years, the MotoGP world championship also set the record for the scheduled races: 21 GPs, which becomes 42 if you consider the Sprint Races!