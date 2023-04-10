This rather stretched-looking case is the Land Rover Defender 130. That’s right: a 110 with an extra piece of bodywork at the back and a few extra seats. This is not something that usually occurs Top Gearsalivary glands to work, but if you’ve ordered one, we can imagine that you can’t wait for it to finally arrive.

And that that moment has now reached ‘sometime in 2023, we think’. Problem: Jaguar Land Rover has fewer chips lying around than at the end of an above-average college party. And production backlogs have now reached levels that Sagrada Familia builders will say are ‘not too bad for us’.

Versions of the Defender

The 130 is already the fourth model in the Defender range – with the other roles being filled by the 90, 110 and the Hard Top van version. It is most closely related to the 110, but behind the rear wheels there is another piece of bodywork of 340 millimeters pasted, so you can easily get into it with eight people at the same time.

The number of options in terms of powertrain is slightly more limited than is the case with the smaller Defenders. There are two mild-hybrid petrol engines and a mild-hybrid diesel in the form of the six-cylinder D300. You will search in vain for V8 engines or plug-in hybrids.

The interior of the Land Rover Defender 130

Inside you get an 11.4-inch touchscreen and two seats up front. So far nothing special. There’s less legroom in the middle row than in a 110, but there’s room for three passengers, and the seatbacks fold forward to get you into the back row. In that last row you will find a further three seats, and Land Rover maintains that three adults can sit. We are a little less sure about that. Although, admittedly, our test subject was six feet tall.

And then there is the luggage compartment. With all seats in place, there is 389 liters of capacity available for a limited amount of shopping. But wait a minute: how often do you go shopping with eight people? Fold the back row flat and you have 1,232 liters, and do the same with the middle row and you can even store 2,291 liters. That’s a serious pile of junk.

The driving behavior of the long Defender

We were able to drive a smooth lap in the D300 and it feels – surprise! – most like a 110, with its civilized manners, fine handling and light steering. The air suspension may have been tuned a notch firmer to handle the extra weight, but then you’re really nitpicking.

With two turbos, 300 hp and 650 Nm, the 2.7-tonne 130 really wants to move forward, and the familiar eight-speed automatic transmission is smooth as ever. In the terrain you have to take into account at most that that extra row of seats sticks out at the back, so your roll angle is significantly different than that of the 110. But that will rarely be a problem in the parking lot in front of the supermarket, the school or football club.