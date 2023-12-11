The final negotiations for the COP28 Conference of the Parties began today in Expo City Dubai, with the participation of all concerned parties and will continue until tomorrow, to reach a fair and equitable agreement to limit the repercussions of climate change and preserve the planet Earth.

The negotiation processes between representatives of the States Parties are followed by a global monitoring process for the practical solutions presented and the announcement of the results and final decisions of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, after the approval of all parties. The UAE has made great efforts to facilitate the negotiation process, which has reached the final and decisive stage, while the world awaits decisive results that achieve a balance between the requirements of sustainable development and climate action. COP28 provides an exceptional opportunity to achieve an outcome based on scientific findings aimed at maintaining the possibility of avoiding a rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius in response to the global outcome and the Paris Agreement.

The COP28 presidency aims to provide representatives of the States Parties with ideas that enhance how to address the gap between financing, adaptation and action, in addition to significantly accelerating the mitigation process while addressing the issues of an orderly, responsible, logical, gradual and just transition in the energy sector. The COP28 Presidency works with the negotiators of all parties in a spirit of responsibility, partnership and unity in order to include everyone to provide a tangible and effective response to the global toll and achieve further achievements to protect humanity and planet Earth.

From the outset, the COP Presidency worked to formulate a strong agenda coupled with maximum ambition for the negotiated outcomes. The COP28 presidency invited the heads of delegations to an unconventional meeting in the form of a “council,” which it called the Council of Change Makers. The presidency also called on delegations to think beyond pre-prepared texts and focus on achieving the general interest of the peoples of the world everywhere. The COP28 Presidency stressed to the representatives of the States Parties the need for consensus regarding fossil fuels, including coal, with the participation of all parties to achieve this goal constructively, to be flexible, to act with determination, and to find common ground.

The COP28 Presidency worked transparently and comprehensively with all parties and observers to build on the momentum and direction set by the leaders to achieve practical and tangible results in the UAE, reflecting the multilateral unity required to maintain the possibility of avoiding global overheating.