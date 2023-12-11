Conte's letter to Meloni: “Italy or its magic circle? Via Santanchè, Delmastro and Sgarbi”

Away from the Government Delmastro, Santanché And Sgarbi. With a letter to Republic addressed to the Prime Minister, Joseph With you goes on the attack on the three members of the CDX asking for their dismissal explaining, point by point, the reasons.

Starting with Delmastrothe leader of the M5s writes: “He used his role to acquire “confidential” information, particularly sensitive for State action against mafia And terrorismand then pass them on to his roommate and fellow party member, Giovanni Donzelli, who, in turn, used them to attack an opposition party. Can Italians feel calm if two members of your party who hold such delicate roles, respectively, at the Ministry of Justice and at Copasir, put the interests of FdI before the security of the country?”.

Then it's up to Santanchè: “The minister made fun of Parliament and citizens about many circumstances that were contested against her and which also concern fundamental issues such as the treatment of workers, which in this case also intersects with the use of state funds for the Covid emergency». Just a hint about Sgarbi for his consultancy, while the train was stopped by the minister Lollobrigida “did not help the government's image: “Asking and obtaining permission to get off a Frecciarossa train at an unscheduled stop is a privilege that refers to a political class arrogantly entrenched in its own privileges. It is devastating, then, to hear the Minister say that any citizen can request a train stop, as he did.”

Then comes the moment of appeal: “Finally make clear decisions on these behaviors. It is up to you to safeguard the honor and prestige of the institutions. Aren't these values ​​that also thrive in your political tradition?”. AND With you asks the prime minister to also take a position on Gasparri. The conclusion: “If he makes the right choice, even my opposition force will recognize the seriousness of this gesture of political responsibility. Do not embrace the corporate logic of defense, absolute and intransigent, of government members, your party colleagues or your coalition partners. His inertia would contribute to making many citizens lose hope that something could change.”

A hope that second With you “is reduced to a glimmer of light: more and more Italians are distancing themselves from politics, they abstain, they no longer participate in democratic life because they no longer believe the political class. We cannot allow that light to go out completely with a sort of “restoration” made up of privileges and a political class busy protecting itself, but increasingly distracted with respect to citizens' expectations, their rights, their dreams”.

