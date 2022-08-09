The works of the new Vega del Segura sports pavilion, in the Molina district of Ribera de Molina, have already been awarded for an amount of 1,404,878 euros. The construction of this sports pavilion, highly demanded by the school itself and by the residents of Ribera de Molina, is preceded by a first phase in which the entire terrain had to be prepared, “a complex task due to the altitude and orography in the where this school is located, according to the mayor’s admission”, Eliseo García.

In this case, the Molina de Segura City Council had to invest 400,000 euros in the construction of a wall and in earthworks, work that was complemented by the 190,000 euros financed by the Autonomous Community through the District Plan 2020- 2021.

Regarding the new District Plan 2022-2023, the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, recently announced that “the actions that will be carried out in the districts of Molina in this period reach 450,000 euros”.