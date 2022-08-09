The plenary hall has been the place chosen by the City Council of Molina de Segura to receive a representation of the Saharawi boys and girls who, together with their corresponding Murcian host families, among which is one from the municipality of Molina, participate this year in the program called Vacations in Peace.

Specifically, there are 23 Saharawi boys and girls, from the refugee camps of Tindouf (Algeria), who will spend a few days off this summer in the Region.

This initiative allows the Saharawi minors the opportunity to enjoy a milder climate than their place of residence and to improve the food they receive in the camps during the rest of the year, in addition to experiencing special moments.