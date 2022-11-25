Ronda de Levante, at the intersection with Juan de Borbón, one of the points where the works will begin. / vicente vicens / agm

Friday, November 25, 2022



Next Wednesday, November 30, work will begin to implement segregated bus and bike lanes from the Murcia mobility plan, financed by European funds. Work will begin next week in Ronda de Levante (section from Plaza Juan XXIII to Avenida Primero de Mayo); Primo de Rivera Avenue (from Plaza Circular to Plaza Díez de Revenga); Pio Baroja avenue; El Palmar road (La Arrixaca roundabout) and Alcantarilla road

Given the urban nature of the works, extreme care will be taken in the different actions and work will be done to reduce inconvenience at all times. Access to homes, shops, and garages will be guaranteed during the works, as will the transit of road traffic, enabling alternative routes where necessary. Pedestrian traffic will also be ensured, always respecting the minimum width required in the accessibility regulations.

The works will begin with different preliminary actions such as demolitions, disassembly of urban furniture and earthworks, among others, to subsequently pave, landscaping and replace the urban furniture and lighting.

To inform about the different actions a few days before, posters with precise, graphic and descriptive information on the conditions will be placed on the portals of the work areas in order to keep residents informed. Likewise, the work to be carried out will be communicated through the municipal social networks. Posters will also be installed in the streets where the projects will be developed, including images of how the roads will look after the works and a description of the advantages of these projects.