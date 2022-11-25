Sergio Pérez stands up for his teammate Max Verstappen and calls a number of other Formula 1 teams bad losers.

The last race of the Formula 1 season has been held, but the dust has not yet settled. The second world title of our compatriot Verstappen is not as explicitly discussed as number 1 after last year’s crazy season closure. But luckily everyone hasn’t complained about last year either…

In conversation with The Telegraph Pérez is asked about the fairness of Max’s title in 2021. His answer: the complaining shows that some teams are just bad losers.

Budget ceiling

The fact that after winning world title 2 we still keep on whining about whether or not world title 1 is justified is also a bit due to the FIA. Then it is about the budget ceiling. The FIA ​​gave free rein to all speculation about whether or not Red Bull would exceed that budget cap all the way up to the race weekend in Singapore.

Only then did she announce to the FIA ​​that Red Bull has exceeded the $145 million ceiling in 2021. As a fine, the red bull had to transfer seven million dollars and has ten percent less time in the wind tunnel over a twelve-month period.

Competing teams fell over each other for a higher penalty for Red Bull and again questioned Max Verstappen’s first world championship. And this discussion will probably continue for a while.

Competitors are bad losers

Sergio Pérez is done with that discussion. Exceeding the budget cap has nothing to do with its title. In terms of performance, he says, the team has not benefited from it. All that complaining is only meant to put Red Bull Racing in a bad light.

Pérez doesn’t think that’s fair and that’s why all complaining teams are not allowed to come to his party this year. Sergio adds: it shows that these are sore losers.

A disadvantage

According to Pérez, the team has not benefited from spending more than $ 145 million, the men have a disadvantage from the punishment. Helmut Marko fully agrees with team boss Christian Horner who called the penalty draconian. It could easily result in two to fifteenths of a second delay per lap.

Boycott

Verstappen’s teammate also comes back to the boycott of Sky Sports during the Grand Prix of Mexico. After announcing the budget ceiling being exceeded, that channel had said that Lewis Hamilton was robbed of his eighth world title as a result.

The entire team did not want to talk to the broadcaster during the race weekend in Mexico. Pérez is also on Verstappen’s side in this and was firmly behind the boycott.

Will things be okay between Sergio and Max at the end of the season? Wondering if we’re still talking about Abu Dhabi 2021 after the next world championship.

This article Pérez: Formula 1 competitors bad losers appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Pérez #Formula #competitors #bad #losers