Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 6:39 p.m.



Updated 7:15 p.m.

The Women’s Soccer World Cup, which is held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20, will not be broadcast in the five most populous countries in Europe and that have their qualified teams. No operator from the United Kingdom -England, current European champions, plays-, France, Germany, Italy and Spain has closed, for the moment, an agreement to broadcast the matches of the tournament. A situation that has been entrenched for a long time and that a month ago caused the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, to criticize the television stations of these countries for making offers that do not even reach 2% of what was paid for the rights to the men’s World Cup. celebrated in December.

Infantino’s words have been useless. Now, the sports ministers of those five countries asked this Wednesday in an open letter to the highest football organization and the operators to reach an agreement because “the media exposure of women’s sports has, in effect, a very significant impact on the development of sports practice for women and girls. The five signatory ministers, including Miquel Iceta, consider it their “responsibility” to mobilize all parties so that the World Cup has television coverage.

The negotiations have come to fruition in other classified European countries -Norway, the Netherlands or Denmark, for example-, but with a much lower population, with the importance it has for advertising. The operators argue that the schedule of the games -first thing in the morning and in summer- is not the best time to bet on this product.