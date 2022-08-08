However, the team led by Leandro Iglesias also celebrates arrivals. The defender Yohana Masagli wears the Furgón shirt again after ending her contract with Espanyol of Spain. Great recovery of a player who in her last season with UAI had participated in 24 games and had scored 8 goals.

The one who also arrives at the Villa Lynch club is Danna Pesántez, the Ecuadorian player who played in the Copa América signed with the club for 18 months.

#ARGENTINASabroad 🇦🇷 Mariana Larroquette, Ruth Bravo and Romina Nuñez are already in Mexico 🇲🇽 and joined the staff of @clubleonfemenil pic.twitter.com/SowZh5FlmA – Daniela Portela Chain (@danielachain) August 4, 2022

🎙️ “Coming to River is a great growth for me” While training alongside her teammates, Milagros Díaz told how she feels after signing her contract ➡️ https://t.co/vkfStiWVHg pic.twitter.com/mibUuEXStR – River Plate Women’s Soccer (@RiverPlateFem) August 5, 2022