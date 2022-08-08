She finished the Women’s Copa América with an Argentine World Cup team, after finishing in third place. The national championship resumed activity on Friday, with teams reaffirming their clear leadership in the standings. But before the return to the courts, the transfer market moved. Here we tell you what were the main departures and arrivals.
El Furgón opened date 14 of the YPF tournament on Friday the 5th in a close match against Comunicaciones, which ended up winning 3-2. UAI Urquiza was one of the teams that moved during this time. One of the most notorious casualties of the club that dreams of celebrating a new title was that of the versatile Romina Núñez, who is a key player in the national team led by Portanova and was one of the highlights of the team in the Copa América. She was signed by the Léon de México and there she was with Larroquette and Ruth Bravo.
However, the team led by Leandro Iglesias also celebrates arrivals. The defender Yohana Masagli wears the Furgón shirt again after ending her contract with Espanyol of Spain. Great recovery of a player who in her last season with UAI had participated in 24 games and had scored 8 goals.
The one who also arrives at the Villa Lynch club is Danna Pesántez, the Ecuadorian player who played in the Copa América signed with the club for 18 months.
The millionaires with Daniela Díaz at the head were renewed with their sights set on continuing to climb steps in the standings and fighting until the end. The players Ayelén Acuña and Milagros Díaz signed until December 2023.
El Lobo suffers three important casualties in his team: Lucía Zarza, Milagros Díaz and Laura Romero left the club. Zarza was the captain throughout the semi-pro era.
On the Students side, the team lost two of its starters: Laura Sampedro and Victoria Bedini. Both terminated their contracts.
The Academy, which closely follows the leaders, counts on the return of Mili Menéndez until the end of 2024 after two years in Europe.
