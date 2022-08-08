Healthcare | Ambulances wait another hour for a free bed in Jorvi – Husi employees tell what causes emergency room congestion

The shortage of nurses affects the overcrowding of Husi’s emergency room both directly and indirectly.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa hospital district’s (Hus) emergency room has been exceptionally congested this summer.

HS asked the doctor, nurse and Hus Akuuti’s CEO what the root causes of Hus emergency room congestion are.

The rare, severe emergency room congestion is indirectly affected by nurse staffing, says a nurse Anniina Valkeasuo.

From the beginning of 2022, 0.6 nurses per one patient are required. In practice, amid the labor shortage, more nurses have not been obtained, but the size required by law is reached by reducing beds.

When there is a shortage of places for continuous care, the patients who belong there are left to fill places in geriatric hospitals, Valkeasuo explains. This, in turn, leads to the fact that patients who need periods of treatment in a geriatric hospital are transferred to the side of specialized medical care.

The chain leads to the fact that patients who need special hospital beds or supervision end up in the emergency room next to those who have sprained their ankles.

White suit worked at Hus for about eight years. He stopped working at Husi’s emergency room in June.

“I changed jobs because I constantly had to make ethically wrong decisions,” says Valkeasuo.

He says, for example, that he had to treat several patients requiring isolation alone at the same time as other patients. At that time, he had to leave patients who required isolation, sometimes for a long time, to their own luck, because he did not have time to go to all the patient rooms.

Also Business director of Hus Akut Maaret Castrén identify the chain caused by the closure of treatment facilities.

The chain also goes in such a way that there are not enough summer substitutes for home hospital care, so patients who need care at home cannot be sent home from the emergency room.

“The entire healthcare system has stagnated,” says Castrén.

He also works as a city councilor of the coalition in Helsinki.

“We currently have more than 200 patients in Hus waiting for basic health care. In Jorvi, ambulances wait for another hour when there are no more free beds in the emergency department.”

Castrén estimates that the fastest solutions at the moment would be to try to break up the work of nurses so that some jobs could be done by a person who does not have nursing training.

According to him, congestion is also caused by the fact that patients go to the emergency room if they cannot get treatment elsewhere.

“Then we have overlapping calls on up to four different channels. This congests the lines.”

So what should the patient do if they can’t get treatment from the right place?

According to Castrén, non-emergency situations cannot be handled in the emergency room. If you go to the emergency room for another matter, according to him, it’s “like pushing a gerbil into a bicycle repair shop”.

General medicine specialist Minna Halinen works in three roles: at Hus Akuuti as a part-time department doctor in the emergency room, at the patient insurance center as a specialist doctor, and as a training senior doctor at the customer and patient safety center.

He harshly criticizes health policy decisions that are made without consulting front-line workers. In his view, bad decisions are one of the root causes of overcrowding in emergency rooms.

Read more: Emergency room congestion in hospitals is the result of political decisions

For example, he raises the decision to reduce nursing home places for the elderly and emphasize home care.

“Was anything asked of the geriatricians then? Decisions are made by people who do not work with their hands in clay themselves.”

Getting heard is also weak in hospital circles, say both Halinen and Valkeasuo. Employees’ comments may even be downplayed.

For example, Hus’s chief medical officer Antti Vento commented on the situation of summer emergency room congestion in HS’s interview last week. Vento did not consider Husi’s patient safety to be bad, although several nurses and doctors interviewed by HS considered the situation catastrophic.

Read more: “The situation is catastrophic” – Hus employees tell about frequent dangerous situations in the emergency room

“We read in the newspapers that we do not understand or are not able to evaluate this issue,” says specialist doctor Halinen.

In his decisions, he also shows a lack of understanding of what is the basic work of a person.

“Saving staff members leads to the salary of a specialist doing the work of a secretary.”

According to Halinen, many things look different in everyday life in the emergency room than in the statistics. According to him, it has been a routine in the working culture of doctors for years that not all overtime is recorded. That is one of the reasons why the statistics do not show how many workers are actually needed.

The nurse interviewed by HS last week said that there is not time to record all patient safety incidents in the statistics.

According to Halinen, the Apotti system, which takes a disproportionate amount of time away from actual patient work, is partly behind the emergency room congestion. On the other hand, if you try to minimize the use of Apot in the middle of a rush, patient safety may be compromised due to unrecorded information.

Hus diagnostics director Lasse Lehtonen according to, in the longer term, cutting the funding of health centers has also been reflected in the overcrowding of emergency rooms. He points out that Hus has repeatedly suggested that there should be more evening receptions in Helsinki and welfare areas.