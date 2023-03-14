A Belgian woman who murdered her five children has been euthanized 16 years after the crimes.

Genevieve Lhermitte murdered her four daughters and her son, aged between 3 and 14, in the town of Nivelles on February 28, 2007, while the children’s father was away from home.

He then tried to take his own life but failed, ending up calling emergency services for help.

The 56-year-old woman was sentenced in 2008 to life in prison. In 2019, she was transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

In Belgium, the law allows people to choose euthanasia if they are deemed to be suffering from “unbearable” and incurable psychological suffering, not just physical.

The person must be aware of their decision and must be able to express their desire in a reasoned and coherent manner.

“This is the specific procedure that Ms. Lhermitte followed, after having compiled the various medical opinions,” her lawyer said.

Psychologist Emilie Maroit told RTL-TVI that Lhermitte likely chose to die on February 28 in a “symbolic gesture of respect for her children.”

“It could also have been a way for her to end what she started, because she basically wanted to end her life when she killed them,” the psychologist said.

terrible murders

The murders and the subsequent trial rocked Belgium.

During the trial, Lhermitte’s lawyers argued that she had a mental disorder and should not be sent to prison. However, the jury found her guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced her to life in prison.

In 2010, Lhermitte filed a civil lawsuit demanding up to $2.6 million from a psychiatrist, claiming he failed to prevent the murders, but ended up dropping the legal battle after 10 years.

In 2022, some 2,966 people died by euthanasia in Belgium, an increase of 10% compared to 2021.

Cancer remains the most common reason, but authorities reported that in nearly three out of four requests, the patient presented with “various types of suffering, both physical and psychological.”

Since 2014, Belgium allows children to be helped to die, as well as adults, if they are terminally ill, in great pain and have parental consent.

