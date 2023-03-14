Three verses from The Magic Flute: “Whoever travels this path beset with difficulties will leap from earth to heaven”.

That October 20, 1968 Dick Fosbury does not give a record but a subversion of the rules, an abjuration of traditional canons by jumping like a shrimp, turning his back to the bar, exploiting the run-up in terms of speed, not power. There are those who smile and continue to smile even when the lanky boy from Portland, Oregon, takes away the gold medal. “An invention that was born and will die with him” argues some irreducible Ptolemaic, just like the Venetian dignitary who, after trying Galileo’s telescope, kept shaking his head and saying “I don’t see anything”. The imagination which had seized power in the May days celebrates another triumph.

At the Medford High School in Portland, Oregon, is a lanky sixteen year old who gets tangled with his ventral and often fails to pass 1.55, the minimum quota for access to student meetings. He studies, elaborates, takes inspiration from attempts someone has made without resulting in anything. Between criticism and derision, he grows (up to 1.95) and the heights he climbs grow: 1.91, 1.97. A local journalist notices this and writes that it was like seeing a hooked fish end up in the boat. Flop, Fosbury Flop: it looks like one of those inventions, one of those brands, more or less aware, signed by Forrest Gump.

One detail benefits him: the adoption of foam rubber fall bags that replace landing zones – a few centimeters of earth, rubber scraps – good for straddle adepts, dangerous for those who cross and fall on their backs.

In 1968 Dick is in full take-off: in Knoxville he wins the NCAA championships with 2.20 and begins to think about a place in the Olympic expedition to Mexico, an ambition strengthened after he also captures success in the Los Angeles Trials, the taste ones, not yet the definitive ones. The technical directorate opts for a second selection to be held in the same altitude situation as Mexico City, at the abundant 2200 meters of Echo Summit, South Lake Tahoe, where the second part of the Godfather takes place. At 2.18 there are still four to fight for the three places: Dick, Ed Caruthers and Reynaldo Brown win.

At the Games, all things considered, it is less difficult: Fosbury sticks everything to the first, apart from the winning 2.24 (American and Olympic record) which arrives in the third, when Caruthers raises the white flag. At this point, triple assault, unsuccessful, at 2.29, to break the sublime record of Valeri Brumel, crippled archangel, who left the scene on a livid and cruel October evening three years earlier: the right leg comes out in pieces from the motorcycle accident on one of Moscow’s endless prospekts. Among the very direct witnesses of the prodigy, Giacomo Crosa, sixth with 2.14, after boarding the last flight to Mexico City.

Four years later (Dick failed to qualify) in Munich, the ventral gives his last hurray with the Soviet, of Estonian stock, Yuri Tarmak, but 28 of the 40 participants in the qualifiers are followers of the new style. From that moment the balance is overwhelming and ventralists (and ventralists) become rare like the unicorn, and then become extinct like the dodo or the moa. Right in the Bavarian capital, less than a year after the Games, Dwight Stones would have crossed the barrier of 2.30 confirming that Fosbury, anticipating the eggheads of Silicon Valley, had invented the future.

Only the divine and accursed Volodya Yashckenko he still granted a parenthesis to that calligraphic wrapping around the bar, right in the historical period in which Rosemarie Ackermann would have boasted the Horine label in pink, being the first to cross 2.00. The ventral closed his era there, the saga of him.

Sacrilegious, revolutionary, perfect interpreter of a period of profound change, Dick became a civil engineer, moved to Idaho, engaged in a long battle with a tumor that lurks in the vertebrae. He defeated him with a flop of willpower. Until yesterday.