Monday, May 8, 2023, 3:33 p.m.



| Updated 3:45 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 37-year-old woman who was seriously injured allegedly assaulted by another woman in a squatted substandard housing located in the Madrid district of Tetuán has died this Monday, hospital sources have reported.

The event took place around 5:20 p.m. this Saturday in a substandard house located at the back of number 17 Jaén street. The Samur-Civil Protection teams went to the place, which found the wounded person in cardiorespiratory arrest as a result of a severe head injury, they told Madrid Emergency sources.

The toilets carried out resuscitation maneuvers and managed to reverse the stop, although the woman was transferred in a very serious condition to the La Paz Hospital. The transfer of the woman to the ambulance was very complicated due to the difficult terrain and the amount of rubbish accumulated around her, for which the support of the Madrid City Council Fire Brigade was necessary.

The Municipal Police detained the alleged assailant in the vicinity of the substandard housing and transferred her to the National Police premises. She will now be charged with murder.