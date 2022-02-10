In South Carolina, USA, a thrift store owner was looking for new items to sell in a warehouse, came across an urn with the ashes of a stranger, tried to return it to the family of the deceased and was ignored. About it informs Daily Mail.

Megan Lee said the urn was found by her son in October 2021. First, the American woman’s husband offered to get rid of the find, but she did not allow the ashes to be thrown away. On the urn were dates of birth and death, and a woman’s name. The woman decided to find the relatives of the deceased stranger and contact them.

Li posted on social media and began writing to the woman’s namesake. She eventually found the grandson of the deceased, who lived in Oklahoma and, as she first thought, was very interested in returning her grandmother’s ashes. “He wanted to take her. Initially, they were going to pay for the shipping cost, but then he stopped responding,” Li said.

Then she found out that the deceased had a son, and she managed to contact his wife. However, they soon stopped responding to messages. The urn is now in the back of Lee’s van, but she still hopes to get it back and will continue to look for other relatives.

The Jasper County Forensic Investigator noted that unclaimed remains are already a familiar occurrence for him. He suggested that Lee give the urn to him so that he could contact the family of the deceased. If the relatives did not dare to take the ashes, he would betray the urn next to the other remains.

It was previously reported that a resident of Wellington, New Zealand, bought a heart-shaped paperweight and discovered five years later that it was an urn with someone’s ashes. The woman decided to find the owner of the ashes.