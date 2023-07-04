A woman blabbed about her husband’s sister’s porn career and disrupted her wedding

A member of the Reddit forum said that she accidentally blabbed to her sister-in-law’s fiancé about her porn career and disrupted their wedding. Her story publishes Daily Mirror.

“I was invited to an engagement party for my sister-in-law. At some point, I told the sister-in-law’s (now former) fiancé that he was doing a great job marrying her, despite her past career on Onlyfans with a bunch of crazy fans, ”the woman said.

It immediately became clear that the man did not know about it. There was a huge scandal between the bride and groom in front of the guests. As a result, the latter ran away in tears, and relatives and friends “were left with their jaws hanging down to the floor.” “The husband tried to follow her, but the twin brother stopped him. But he said that the husband is to blame for everything, because he brought a troublemaker (that is, me) to the party, ”the author of the post wrote.

In response, she stated that the brother-in-law stands up for her sister, because “he himself has something to hide.” After that, the mother-in-law also attacked the woman. As a result, the couple was forced to “run away from a crazy family.” Later, the groom broke off the engagement with his sister-in-law and ended the relationship.

The woman’s husband was at first on the side of the family, but the woman said that nothing would have happened if his sister had been frank with the groom. The man admitted this, but still asked his wife to apologize to a relative, to which she refused. She also stated in a Reddit post that the sister-in-law “comes from a family where bad deeds are common.”

The author of the post asked Reddit users if she was guilty and if she was doing the right thing by refusing to apologize. Many condemned her and did not believe that she spilled the beans by accident. “I am 100% sure that I did it to create conflict. The only thing he regrets is that she also got it, ”wrote one of them.

“It’s strange not to tell your lover that you had an Onlyfans profile,” said the second. “But the author definitely decided to make a scandal in order to destroy their relationship.”

“The author has the audacity to talk about bad deeds in her husband’s family after she herself knowingly and intentionally provoked a scandal at a party,” said a third.

