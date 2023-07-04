An amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, closed one of its roller coasters on Friday after a crack was found in a support beam. carowinds hill fury 325which the park’s website touts as the “tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster in North America,” which runs through both North Carolina and South Carolina.

A video of the attraction showed the crack in the beam as cars full of passengers sped by.

Jeremy Wagner, a visitor to the park, told CBS Charlotte, a WBTV affiliate in North Carolina, that he was the one who discovered the crack and recorded the video.

He said he was waiting for his children to finish one last ride on the roller coaster when “I looked up and there was light coming through the pole.”

When the next car passed, he took out his phone and recorded it.

Wagner told WBTV that what he saw when he played it gave him a great scare.

“When the car passed,” he said, “I saw that (the beam) was moving.”

“My hands were shaking because I knew how quickly this could be catastrophic.”

Wagner told WBTV that he immediately showed the video to park security to get them to shut down the ride, but he didn’t get a clear answer as to whether park officials would do so. However, Wagner eventually called the fire department and learned that the video of him did cause the Fury to shut down.

“I was relieved because I was scared…will they do the right thing? I didn’t want to see something bad happen,” he told WBTV. “It only takes once, just once” for tragedy to strike, he said.

Tiffany Collins Newton told CBS News that on June 24, she took a photo that appeared to show “the beginnings of the crack” on the roller coaster. She said she didn’t notice the crack until after the attraction closed Friday and enlarged the recent photo. The park said in a statement that it closed the attraction.

“after park staff noticed a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the attraction will remain closed until repairs are complete. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate our valued visitors’ patience and understanding during this process. “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols,” the statement continued, “all attractions, including fury 325are subjected to daily inspections to guarantee their proper functioning and structural integrity”.

fury 325 It was first opened to the public in 2015 and cost approximately $30 million to build, according to news reports.

carowinds he did not mention how long the repairs would take. The rest of the park will remain open.

