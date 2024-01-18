Selena Gomez confirmed on Thursday, January 18, through its social networks, the rumors that indicated the making of a sequel to 'The Wizards of Waverly Place', the original series of disney which marked her first leading role on television and which aired from 2012 to 2017. However, she will not arrive alone: ​​David Henrie, who played Justin Russo, the singer's older brother in fiction, also announced his presence in this new project.

In this note, we will tell you everything that is known about this sequel, what it will be about, who will be part of this sequel and more information that will excite all fans of the remembered series.

Who will be part of the sequel to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'?

According to Deadline, Selena Gomez and David Henrie will be executive producers of the sequel to 'The Wizards of Waverly Place', whose pilot was commissioned by Disney Branded Television. Furthermore, another no small detail is that Gomez will be the guest star in said pilot, while Henrie will have a regular appearance in the fiction.

Likewise, the media pointed out that this new project will have new faces, such as Janice LeAnn Brown ('Just Roll With It'), Alkaio Thiele ('Call Me Cat') and Mimi Gianopulos ('American Princess'). At the moment, it is unknown if other actors from the original series will reprise their roles in this sequel.

What will the sequel to 'Wizards of Waverly Place' be about?

The story of the sequel 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' will take place after a mysterious incident at WizTech, in which an adult Justin Russo gives up his powers as a magician in order to live as a normal human along with his wife and two children. However, he will be in for a big surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door. Given this, Justin must remember his past to save the future of the Wizarding World.

Alex and Justin Russo will star in the new sequel to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Photo: Disney See also More than 3,000 people are vaccinated with the first dose in the mobile points installed this Thursday

Janice LeAnn Brown will play the powerful sorceress Billie, the series' protagonist, while Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin's eldest son. For her part, Gianopulos will play Giada, Justin's wife.

What was 'Wizards of Waverly Place' about?

“Alex Russo and his brothers Justin and Max would be typical young kids from the Big Apple, if it weren't for the fact that all three come from a family with a long heritage of magicians. His father, Jerry, is a former wizard who married a mortal, Theresa, and moved to the mortal world to live a normal life. There, the Russos run a sandwich shop. However, magic is inherent in them, and they end up using it constantly in daily life,” indicates the synopsis of Sensacine.