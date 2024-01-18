The film that will mark the directorial debut of Spanish actor Mario Casas is coming to Netflix and offers a captivating story in which Dan, a talented street artist who subsists by stealing jewelry, is confronted with his past when his father, recently released from prison, returns to his life. This reunion unleashes ancient demons in Dan's mind and forces him to flee and abandon his mother. The film features the outstanding performance of Oscar Casas, Mario's brother. The rest of the cast is made up of non-professional actors making their big screen debut, which has involved more than a year of hard work in the casting process.

In this note, we reveal everything that is known about the premiere of this Spanish feature film that promises to conquer the Netflix ranking in a matter of days.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bird Box Barcelona”: Mario Casas replaces Sandra Bullock in new Netflix spin-off

Official trailer for 'My loneliness has wings'

When does the movie 'My Solitude Has Wings' premiere on Netflix?

The movie 'My loneliness has wings'will come to Netflix this Friday, January 19, 2024. Although the drama film already had its premiere in Spanish cinemas on August 25 of last year, the renowned streaming platform identified its potential and chose to acquire it to offer it to all its subscribers.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Casas: Fan of the Spanish actor? These are the series and movies you should watch [VIDEO]

What is 'My loneliness has wings' about?

On the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​in a modest neighborhood, Dan (Oscar Casas) and his two companions, Vio (Candela González) and Reno (Farid Bechara), lead a life without worrying about the future, immersed in parties and committing robberies in jewelry stores. . Despite his criminal appearance, Dan hides being a talented artist, with a unique sensitivity to the world around him. The return of his father, fresh from prison, awakens Dan's old demons, plunging him into a spiral of violence that forces him to flee and puts the friendship between the three to the test. A journey of no return begins for Dan and Vio, with which they leave their childhood behind and change their lives irrevocably.

The film is made by Mario Casas, famous in Spain for appearing in films such as 'You Will Not Kill', 'BirdBox', and 'The Photographer of Mauthausen'. Photo: Sensacine

What is the cast of the Netflix movie 'My Solitude Has Wings'?

Oscar Casas

Candela Gonzales

Farid Bechara

Francisco Boira

Marta Bayarri.

#39My #loneliness #wings39 #Netflix #synopsis #cast #trailer #Spanish #film