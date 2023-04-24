fans of The Witcher TV series are awaiting the arrival of season 3 and now a new report from the Redanian Intelligence site gives us some clues as to who it might be new antagonist (or one of the antagonists), which comes directly from the novels. The source also revealed who would be the actor of that character. Obviously in order to give more information we will have to make some spoilers related to the novel, so if you don’t want advances, don’t continue.

We also remember that Redanian Intelligence is a site dedicated to the saga of The Witcher and which has repeatedly shared correct reports on the TV series, especially as regards the actors involved.

According to reports, the antagonist featured in The Witcher season 3 is Ralf Blunden, also known as The Professor. He will be played by Sunny Patel, whose photo you can see below. Patel is best known as an actor and voice actor in video games, having worked on Vox Machinae (VR game) and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor.

Sunny Patel

The professor, on the other hand, is an adversary that Geralt faces in the second novel of the series, Time of War. It is a killer who, together with his gang, is hired to look for Ciri and Yennefer. However, he is a fairly secondary character and who does not seriously put our protagonist in difficulty, therefore – unless there are clear changes to the plot – it is plausible that he is not the main antagonist of the third season of The Witcher. According to the source, in fact, he will appear at least in the first few episodes, so it is possible that he only serves to introduce the events and, once eliminated, give space for the real puppeteer, who readers of the novels know well.

We therefore do not have great certainties and remember that, while it is true that the source is credible, it is only a report, no official information. We will have to wait for new announcements in this regard before having certainties. The only certainty is that The Witcher season 3 will be the last with Henry Cavill.

Anyone who has played The Witcher 3 before knows more or less how things will play out in the TV series. Talking about the game, the developers explained after years why they killed that character.