Last week, taking advantage of President Gustavo Petro’s visit to Washington, Joe Biden’s administration confirmed his attendance at the conference on Venezuela that will take place this Tuesday in Bogotá and the names of the delegation that will travel to accompany the initiative.

Although US participation was taken for granted, it was a gesture that highlighted the interest that this Democratic government places in resolving the crisis in the neighboring country, as well as the coincidences with the new Colombian president.

The delegation will be made up of Jon Finer, deputy adviser at the National Security Council; Juan González, the National Security Adviser for the Western Hemisphere; and former Sen. Chris Dodd, who was appointed by Biden as special adviser for the Americas.

Although the group is not the highest level since it is a meeting of foreign ministers (in the case of the United States, Antony Blinken), Yes, it is a very robust delegation and one that speaks in President Biden’s ear on issues in the region.

According to Juan González, his government is very interested in the initiative prospering, Well, what happens in Venezuela not only affects Colombia, but also the US, given the high number of migrants.

Joe Biden stressed that Colombia is the ‘cornerstone’ of the region.

But deep down there is much more at stake and includes political and strategic calculations. The Biden administration has already concluded – and has long since – that the policy of maximum pressure and sanctions that was carried out against the regime of Nicolás Maduro during the government of Donald Trump did not lead to his departure from power and a return to democracy.

A concept in which they were not in tune with the government of President Iván Duque, but now more with that of Petro. In fact, González, in an interview with this newspaper, said that the lifting of sanctions is on the table, although making it clear that their elimination will not be unilateral and depends on concrete progress.

Progress that he also identified in more or less clear terms: the establishment of a clear electoral calendar, a reliable voter registry, international verification at the highest level, and guarantees of participation for all parties.

If these foundations hold, then that’s a conversation we want to be in.

Of course it helped that President Petro changed his tone in his approach. From demanding “zero sanctions” in exchange for free elections, he went to a two-way process in which these could be lifted as the US demands are met.

That, to a large extent, is what is going to be discussed at the conference. For the Biden administration, moreover, it would be a great triumph to become the government that led to an electoral process recognized by the parties and protected by the international community.

Although they know that Republicans -especially those of Cuban-American origin- are against lifting sanctions against Maduro – and they made it very clear last week – they also believe that the political and electoral impact in Florida is already limited, since the Democrats have lost competitiveness. in this state that they do not see viable.

Republicans – especially those of Cuban American origin – are against lifting sanctions on Maduro. In the photo, Senator Marco Rubio.

For Eric Langer, a professor at Georgetown University, there is also another element. “They are being pragmatic. They know that with the Russian oil and gas embargo – something that is going to last – they need Venezuela’s oil. It becomes a national energy security issue. And it is part of a more far-reaching strategy that includes to China and make it a counterweight in the region and secure the resources that Latin America offers,” says Langer.

According to this analyst, this is something that Maduro also understands and believes that he can survive an electoral process that he somehow controls, against a very weakened opposition. Even more so if along the way the US is lifting some sanctions that allow them to give relief to the population.

For Langer, it is a myopic approximation because, from his perspective, The US would be legitimizing a process that will never be transparent Well, Maduro or Chavismo are not going to allow the revolution to fail because of this.

Kevin Whitaker, a former US ambassador to Colombia, now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, believes for his part that the Biden administration is reaching this point as its options have been exhausted.

“The dialogues were stalled due to Maduro’s insistence on lifting the sanctions as a precondition, something they could not do. Colombia fills that vacuum, with President Gustavo Petro who has credibility with the regime and suddenly a process begins to take shape that it conforms to what they have always said, which is we lift sanctions but when we see verifiable progress, ”says Whitaker.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela. Photo: EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS

The former ambassador also emphasized the positive role that Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo is playing, “a well-known and respected figure in Washington when it comes to formulating and selling the concept to the US authorities.”

Washington, of course, is entering cautiously. In fact, diplomatic sources told this newspaper that the administration was reluctant to send a high-level delegation to Bogotá for they feared that the conference would lead to another failure. And they only decided to back it this week when the Petro government articulated its objectives and modified the “zero sanctions” approach.

Even so, Washington’s short and medium-term expectations are moderate. According to the sources, they are very clear that Maduro has used this type of initiative in the past to delay and gain ground. Nor do they want to be part of a process that ends up legitimizing a dictatorial regime that violates human rights.

Although they always have the power to reimpose sanctions in case the results are not transparent, the political cost would be high.

In addition, Although they are betting on the mediation of President Petro, they know that the Colombian president has his own agenda and ideologically it is closer to Caracas than to Washington.

We are more than ready to lift the pressure of sanctions, but based on concrete steps towards free and fair elections in the country.

“We have been very clear that we are more than willing to lift the pressure of sanctions, but based on concrete steps towards free and fair elections in the country. If we do it unilaterally, the relief will not be for the Venezuelan people, but rather for the pockets of those who have stolen billions of dollars from the people of Venezuela. So, for us that is the base, to establish a base in which Venezuelans can decide and elect their leaders, whoever they are. That is the conversation that we want to have. And I think we have an affinity with Colombia in that,” González told EL TIEMPO.

The question now is if everyone is on the same page.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68