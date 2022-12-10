The Witcher It is a franchise that seems to have no end in the video game industry, as a major update for next-generation consoles will be released shortly and there is also both a remake and a new game on the way. However, spin off installments are not having this boom, so they will soon have a sad fate.

It was first mentioned that gwenthe card game in the series will be supported until the 2023so users will only have updates until it is the 2024. There will be three major expansions during the year, with 72 in total, after that there will be nothing new, however, there is no mention of server closures.

The other affected game is monster slayeraugmented reality mobile title that tried to do the similar thing to Pokemon go but that in the end it didn’t work, and now you will see the closure of your servers next 3June 0, 2023. It is worth mentioning that on January 31, it will no longer be possible to download from the application stores and it will not be possible to make purchases in the app.

In news related to The Witcher. Recently CD Project Red declared something in relation to the trophies of The Witcher 3, as users were asking if the trophies were going to be activated automatically in the next generation version. follow the next link to consult the complete information.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: These kinds of spin offs can always feel ephemeral, I totally bet the same is going to happen to Pikmin Bloom before too long since it didn’t garner much popularity.