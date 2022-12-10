PREMIERE of “AFHS”. Things in Las Nuevas Lomas continue to capture the attention of viewers. With Charito resigning from Francesca’s after discovering that Diego Montalbán only wanted to steal his chaufa recipe, the chef panics looking to replicate the dish, something he fails to do.

On the other hand, we witnessed the accident between Alessia and Jimmy. In the restaurant, the youngest of the Gonzáles play with a wine, which turned out to be extremely expensive. After asking him to be careful, Jimmy breaks the bottle.

Wanting to fix the problem, Jimmy goes to his grandfather and asks for some cheap wine to replace the one he destroyed. He does it and Diego doesn’t notice. The problem was that the wine was brought to his house and Francesca drank it. They both ended up drunk and dancing in the weirdest way.

When and at what time does chapter 120 of “AFHS” 2022 premiere?

if you are in Peru, you can enjoy the chapters of “At the bottom there is room” from 8.40 p.m. immediately after the end of “This is war”. Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 9 LIVE ONLINE?

“AFHS 9″ can be seen via the América TV signal, as well as follow its incidents ONLINE and FREE, how? You just have to enter the América TV GO website and that’s it. You can also use its mobile app.

How to watch America TVGO for free?

To watch América TV Go, you just have to enter https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/, affiliate an email and create an account. Remember that you have three ways to access the content:

the free version : with live signal and programs available after 24 hours of publication.

S/ 9.90 package: live signal, programs without advertising, programs published the same day and more benefits.

Annual package: live signal, programs without advertising, exclusive participation in initiatives with artists from América Televisión and more.

The cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” for the ninth season starting in 2022. Photo: América TV

What is “In the background there is room” season 9 about?

Official Synopsis: “Two families living under completely opposite economic conditions cross paths unexpectedly. Series has been broadcast since 2009.