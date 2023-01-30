A series of job postings published by CD Projekt RED reveal possible new details about Project Siriusthe game set in the universe of The Witcher realized by The Molasses. From these we learn that the game will have multiple game modes, which include co-op and PvE multiplayer.

Identified by the always very attentive Reddit community, some of the positions available on the Polish company’s official website reveal small excerpts of information. For example, the one for the senior world builder position, they talk about bringing to life “a stylized game“, perhaps suggesting a very different visual style compared to the main series The Witcher games and which could rather come close to that of the Gwent-based spin-off Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

The Witcher 3

We already knew that Project Sirius will be a multiplayer game, but the announcement for the senior multiplayer designer role also talks about “various modes”, “social systems”, “progression systems” and requires the candidate to have experience with co-op multiplayer and PvE.

For the role of Narrative Director, however, it is necessary to have experience with “cinematic storytelling and dubbed dialogues” and be familiar with the “non-linear storytellingFinally, among the qualities appreciated (but not mandatory) for the role of Technical Game Designer we find having experience with “procedural generation” and “action/adventure” systems.

Clearly we cannot define a precise profile for Project Sirius based on this information alone, also because they are not entirely certain details and the game is still in full development. In short, we just have to wait for an official presentation by CD Projekt.

Project Sirius is just one of the many games set in the universe of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 in development at CD Projekt, which we took stock of in a dedicated special.