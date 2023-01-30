Stoltenberg: NATO sees how Russia is preparing the biggest offensive since the beginning of the NWO

Russia is preparing the largest offensive since the start of the NMD, there is an increase in reserves and available weapons. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during an official visit to South Korea, a transcript of the meeting published on the official website of the alliance.

“We see that they are preparing for a new offensive, that they have mobilized many soldiers, more than 200 thousand people, and perhaps even more. That they are actively building up weapons and ammunition. We see no sign that the President [Владимир] Putin has changed his overall goal, which is to control all of Ukraine,” the Secretary General said.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal stated that in the situation around Ukraine, time is on Russia’s side. According to the publication, some Western officials in 2022 stated that the longer the clashes last, the more likely the victory of Kyiv. Now they already doubt these statements. The newspaper noted that officials are afraid that Moscow is able to “win” in any protracted conflict “of attrition.” It is with this that active military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is connected, the publication said.