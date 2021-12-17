In the last few hours, a leak with the trailer of the new iteration of the well-known series has leaked online The Witcher, we refer specifically to the famous prequel Blood Origin, highly anticipated by fans around the world.

The leak in question was a uploaded videoor up YouTube, and then taken up by the colleagues of Nerdist, (link to source) which however was promptly removed from Netflix, for copyright. The trailer resulting from the leak in question goes deeper into the new spin-off series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

In fact, when it was still online it was possible to see some details about some of the show’s characters, such as the very strong swordswoman Scian of Elven race, “An artist” in the fight with the blade, ready to do anything to recover what has been taken from him. In particular, we are referring to a very important sword for his people.

Furthermore, we leave below the premises for what concerns the narrative figure, precisely of the aforementioned character of Scian, played by the actress Michelle Yeoh.

Scían is the last of her nomadic sword elf tribe. No one can (match) her in her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as many losses in their heart (as she does). When the opportunity arises to recover a stolen sacred sword, stolen from his fallen tribe by nefarious means, he embarks on a deadly quest that will change the fortunes of the continent.

Outside of the issue of the leak and the trailer removed, the new series of The Witcher has been promising for some time to take viewers far back in time, 1200 years earlier of the planned events in Geralt’s world.

We will then go to discover the past of the Witcher and the origin of their group with even the beginning of the story of the very first member of this group of exceptional hunters / warriors and very strong in battle.

As for what was leaked from the leak, we would like to remember as always that for what the trailer it looked absolutely real and in all likelihood it was also original, having it removed could mean that the information contained therein could change even considerably. The show at the time of writing, does not even have a precise release date, although some information foresees its arrival for an unspecified 2022.