Argentina.- Through Facebooka man agreed to buy a van; however, it was an ambush.

A man ended up assaulted and shot in Las Heras, Mendoza, Argentina; the events occurred last Thursday and they stole more than a million Argentine pesos, his car and a cell phone.

The victim, 31-year-old Omar Ariel “N”, had appeared at 2990 O’Higgins Street for the sale of an F-100 type truck, which it had been agreed by the Marketplace tool on Facebook.

It was all about a scam, Omar Ariel and his 35-year-old companion Enrique Thomas, they discovered that it was all a hoax when four criminals arrived at the site on two motorcycles and drew their weapons.

The thieves stole a Volkswagen Surán vehicle and a cell phoneIn addition, one of the criminals shot them while fleeing and Omar Ariel was wounded in the abdomen.

The injured man was transferred to the Central Hospital, where they confirmed that the bullet entered the abdomen, but it did not come out, fortunately it is stable. The Argentine police are investigating the case to find the whereabouts of the assailants.