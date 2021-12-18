The Witcher 3 gets an interesting one mod which increases the graphic rendering with an effect “next gen“through The Witcher 3 project HD Reworked Project NextGen, with a somewhat explanatory title of its own, at least as regards the intentions of the developers.

While we await the official next gen patch of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, still in progress at CD Projekt RED along with the next gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077, modder “Halk Hogan” has meanwhile published this video which shows the improvements applied to the game using its mod.

In the movie we can see a comparison between the textures before and after the “treatment” with the mod, which actually applies new ones 4K textures in ultra quality, built while maintaining a certain fidelity to the original style, high quality mesh and a better level of detail than the original, as well as increasing the visual distance.

The release of the mod in full version was scheduled for this year, but due to various delays the modder has decided to move the launch to 2022, however, in the meantime we can appreciate the work in this video. According to reports from Halk Hogan himself (name quite likely), the modder was in contact with CD Projekt RED for a possible collaboration, although there have been no further confirmations on the matter, afterwards.