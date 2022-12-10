In view of the imminent launch of the next gen patch from The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD Projekt RED shared on Twitter the precise details about publication date and time of the update for each platform in the various regions of the world.

We already knew that the date is set for Wednesday December 14, 2022 in Europe, but now thanks to the map below we also know that on PCs and Xboxes The Witcher next-gen patch will be available at 01:00 at night.

On consoles Playstation instead the publication in Italy is set one hour earlier, or at the stroke of midnight between 13 and 14 December. In this case, the time is identical in other parts of the world, regardless of the time zone.

As confirmed by Marcin Momot, global community director of CD Projekt, there will be no data preload of The Witcher 3 next-gen patch before launch. Which is understandable given that, although very full-bodied, we are still talking about an update for an application that is already available and usable and not rather the launch of a new game.

The next-gen patch of The Witcher will introduce a series of graphic improvements, community mods and modifications made by CD Projekt RED. Among the news, on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S we will find two graphics modesone that favors the 60 fps framerate and the other the implementation of ray tracing, while on PC support for DLSS will also be added.