Football | Teemu Pukki returned to real action and scored a goal in the opening minute

December 10, 2022
Norwich won 1–0 away from Swansea with Puki’s goal.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki completed the goal in the opening minute as Norwich grabbed a 1-0 away win over Swansea in the English Championship. The match was the first for Puki and Norwich after almost a month’s break.

The goal came from a corner kick, when Pukki, who was at the back post, finished with his foot. The hit was Puki’s seventh of the season at the second highest league level in England. Pukki was substituted in the 81st minute on Saturday. Norwich is fourth in the league table.

Finnish striker Marcus Forss was in the starting line-up when Middlesbrough, which he represented, won 2–1 at home against Luton. Forss, who remained without a goal, was substituted in the 83rd minute of the game.

