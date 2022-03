Israeli police at the scene of an attack in the city of Hadera, Israel, March 27, 2022| Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Two police officers, a 19-year-old man and a woman, died and several people were injured this Sunday (27) in a terrorist attack in the city of Hadera, in northern Israel. According to local police, two “terrorists arrived on Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera and started shooting at a police force that was there”.

Members of the Israeli counter-terrorism force were close to the scene and neutralized the attackers. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on a Telegram channel, according to Israeli newspapers.

The attack comes at a time when Israel is hosting a summit with foreign ministers from the United States, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Present at the event, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the attack in Hadera. “We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel. Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society,” he tweeted.

According to state TV Kan, Israeli police are considering applying for arrest warrants for Israeli Arabs who are considered potential terrorists.