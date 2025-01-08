Ten days after the EuroMillions draw on December 27, the name of the lucky winner of the 41 million jackpot is still unknown, which fell at number 27,360, located at 27 Susana Benítez Street, in the Cordoba municipality of Puente Genil (30,000 inhabitants).

90 days to claim the prize

The anonymous person, awarded with the 41 million, has 90 days from the day after the draw to claim the prize, otherwise he will lose it. This means that You must do it before March 27at which time the limit to do so is met.

However, as strange as it may seem, this is not the first time something like this has happened. a british citizen lost a million pounds in 2003 and, since he never got to claim them, they went to charitable causes.

Although nothing is known about the winner in Puente Genil, it does not mean that he has not already claimed it. In fact, despite what their neighbors would like, they Not knowing the identity of the winners of big lottery prizes is common in Spainsince the majority prefers to remain anonymous.

“The most likely thing is that it is someone from the town,” Jesús Pérez, husband of Virginia Florido, the owner of the La Aguja de Oro haberdashery and Lottery Office in Puente Genil, explained to Telecinco.