For many, the South American Qualifiers are the most difficult in the world of football, but their difficulty was reduced with FIFA’s delivery of new direct places to the World Cup, which went from 4 to 6 with one that will go to the playoffs. That is to say, up to 7 of the 10 CONMEBOL teams can go to the next World Cup, but this does not leave aside the very interesting matches that are being played and one of the most attractive is that Argentina and Uruguay will play.
The Albiceleste comes to this match as the leader of the Qualifiers standings with 12 points out of 12 as a result of 4 wins in the first 4 initial dates. While the Celeste is in second position but comes with high momentum after defeating Brazil for the first time in a long time.
Below we present everything you need to know about the “Classic of the Río de la Plata“:
When and where is the game played?
Date: Thursday, November 16
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 01:00 (Friday) in Spain, 21:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay and 18:00 in Mexico
Referee: Wilmar Roldán
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: TyC Sports & Public TV
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).
What is the latest news from Argentina?
The world champion team has a spectacular squad and is at Lionel Scaloni’s disposal to face this double qualifying round where they will also play with Brazil but as a visitor. Players like Marcos Acuña or Ángel di Maria are expected to return and add minutes.
What is the latest news from Uruguay?
La Celeste is going through a moment of reconstruction after a very weak period that ended with the exit from the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, led by Marcelo Bielsa, it has a renewal of players added to the litter of players who won the U-20 World Cup held in Argentina.
Possible formations
Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; de Paul, Mac Allister, E. Fernández; TO. di María, L. Martínez, Messi.
Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Rochet; Varela, Araújo, Gímenez, Viña; Valverde, Ugarte; Perristri, de la Cruz, Pellistri; Nunez.
History between both teams
Throughout history they have seen each other 190 times with Argentina winning 87 times while Celeste triumphed 59 times while they tied 44 times.
90min forecast
Argentina 2-1 Uruguay.
