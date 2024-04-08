There are still hours until the ball starts rolling at the Santiago Bernabéu, for the first quarterfinal match of the 2023/24 Champions League between Real Madrid and Manchester City. The tension is total and the world of football will set its eyes on this incredible match.
Thinking about the return leg, which will be played on Wednesday the 17th in England, those led by Ancelotti have several players who could be suspended if they see a yellow card: these are Jude Bellingham, Vinicius. Jr, Edoardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouamení. All major players.
This match is without a doubt the most attractive of the Champions League quarterfinals, the one that will attract all eyes. And there are other great duels like the one between PSG and Barcelona or the one between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
This weekend, Man City played their match in the Premier League (remember that the title is being played with Liverpool and Arsenal) and beat Crystal Palace 4 to 2. For its part, Madrid had no activity in LaLiga, which generated a lot of controversy in recent days. Guardiola himself declared that the difference in rest days that both teams were going to have before the round of 16 duel was not fair.
This Tuesday night in Spain, the curtain will rise on a duel to rent balconies. Who will take the advantage in the second leg?
