Tragedy in the province of Alessandria, a 46-year-old man loses his life while his wife was giving birth

A truly dramatic story took place in the small town of Turtledove, in the province of Alessandria. A 46 year old man, of origins Nigerian, has lost his life just as the wife he was in the hospital and was staying giving birth son. The attempts of the health workers who intervened in the house were of no use.

A heartbreaking story he has broken hearts of the whole community. The investigators are currently on investigating, to understand the reason behind the tragic death of the young father.

The tragedy took place on the day of Wednesday 15 December. Precisely in the home of the family located in Turtledove, in the province of Alessandria.

The woman al ninth month of pregnancy, after experiencing the first contractions, she went to the hospital for give birth. When he has had a chance to pick up the phone, he has tried to call her husband.

However, the man turned out to be untraceable. For this after the son came into the world, he decided to ask the police for go check.

The agents view the severity of the affair, they went to the house in a few minutes. But they soon realized that something had happened dramatic, since the light was on and no one answered the doorbell.

The hypothesis on the death of the 46-year-old man

On the spot it was also necessary the intervention of the fire fighters, which they had to force the door. However, despite their desperate attempts, the father was not there nothing more to do.

The agents have found him by now lifeless on a mattress, which was placed on the floor of the house. The doctors who intervened could not help but ascertain his death. For the wife it had to be a moment of joy, which soon turned into tragedy.

Law enforcement officers started right away an investigation. From a first hypothesis it would seem that the man who did odd jobs died ofexhalation of carbon monoxide. This is because in the house they found a brazier, which he used to warm up and that is stayed on even while he slept.

There will be more updates on this terrible story.