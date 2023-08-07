Drama in Teverola, struck by illness in the middle of the night Lucia De Gais died at the age of 38: her husband said that the ambulance arrived without a doctor

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred at dawn on Saturday 5 August, in a small town in the province of Caserta. Lucia DeGais he lost his life at the age of 38, due to a respiratory crisis and after the ambulance arrived at the house he was without a doctor.

The paramedics tried to do everything possible to save her life, but to no avail attempts of sanitary ware. Family members are now asking truth and justice for this heartbreaking loss.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place around 5am ​​on Saturday 5th August. Precisely in the family house which is located in the municipality of Teverolain Caserta.

Until that day, the woman had never had any serious health problems. She had two sons and her husband is a well-known local photographer called Louis Messinahighly regarded for his profession.

At dawn that day the young mother started to have a strange Respiratory crisis. When she warned her husband, he was soon alarmed and asked for the timely intervention of the parents sanitary.

From the man’s story, however, the first ambulance that intervened was without a doctor on board. The paramedics for this, they first tried to revive her alone and then they also asked for the intervention of another self-medicator, but with a doctor on board.

The death of Lucia De Gais after the sudden illness

With the doctor they started all the resuscitation maneuvers, but their attempts to keep her alive were useless. Unfortunately Lucia De Gais has lost my life a few minutes to have accused the sudden illness.

The husband and all his family members are now shocked from such a grave and heartbreaking loss. No one can make sense of it. That’s why they asked others to do it investigationsto understand if with the intervention of a doctor she could have been saved.

The carabinieri listened to relatives such as knowledgeable people and they arranged the autopsy on the woman’s body. The entire community is now shocked by this heartbreaking passing. In addition to her husband, Lucia also left behind two small children.